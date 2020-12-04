Here's What You Can Expect From America's All-New 2021 Kia Soul EV

The second generation of Kia’s popular EV promises to be very capable and fun to drive, bringing new and enhanced features for the 2021 model year. The Korean company is hoping the upgrades will make the Soul EV (a.k.a. the e-Soul in Europe) a serious rival for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Nissan Leaf Plus, or the Hyundai Kona Electric.
The South Korean carmaker’s pioneering urban crossover received an all-electric makeover in 2013, with the production version of the Soul EV unveiled at the 2014 Chicago Auto Show.
It was based on the second-generation Soul and was powered by an 81.4 kW (109 bhp) electric motor. While it did not excel in terms of power of range, it enjoyed success globally for its practical design and affordability.
Its successor debuted last year in Korea and Europe, and while it builds on the values and design that made the first model popular, it received serious upgrades that make it one of the most capable mid-range EVs on the market.
EV with a single fully electric, zero-emission powertrains. While Europe and Korea get a standard single-motor model with an output of 100 kW (136 PS/134 hp), North America will likely get only the more powerful 150 kW (204 PS/201 hp) variant, which also offers a longer range.
In Europe, the standard-range e-Soul is equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery pack that provides 23% more power than the first-generation Soul EV, enabling the new version to travel up to 277 km (172 miles) on a single charge. The combined energy efficiency is listed at 145 Wh per km, which Kia states is 30% more efficient than the best-selling EV in Europe, the Renault Zoe.
The long-range model the U.S. will get comes with a 64-kWh battery pack that increases the range to 452 km (280 miles). Combined energy consumption is listed at just 157 Wh per km which is less than the standard model but still 24% more efficient than the Zoe.
battery pack to be recharged from 20% up to 80% in just 42 minutes, using a 100 kW DC fast charger.
The new Soul EV is also equipped with Kia’s innovative regenerative braking system that can be operated by paddle shifters. Drives can choose from five levels of kinetic energy recuperation, while the system also enables single-pedal driving.
Other energy-recuperation technologies are fitted to the new EV like Kia’s energy-efficient heat pump system, which harnesses heat from the car’s coolant system and converts it into electricity.
Another new feature is the fully independent multi-link rear suspension which replaces the torsion beam rear axle on the previous model, making the vehicle more agile, responsive and providing an increase in comfort.
The all-new Soul EV is produced at Kia’s Gwangju manufacturing facility in South Korea. It is already on sale in Europe and will be available in U.S. dealerships next year, likely retaining the established Soul EV moniker. This will be Kia's last EV built on conventional platforms as parent company Hyundai Motor Group will switch to the new E-GMP platform that will serve as the base of all future electric vehicles.
