Here's What the 1000 HP Hummer EV Truck Could Look Like

The Tesla Cybertruck has been described as one of the smartest marketing strategies of all time. However, those purist truck fans are probably going to be interested in this 2022 GMC Hummer EV as well.
We've released a rendering of the Hummer before, but this one by TheSketchMonkey is slightly different, plus we get to sample the whole creative process. The artist starts with a picture of an older Hummer model, the kind that hasn't been in production for over a decade. He then cleans up the design to make it look modern.
The large door handles are shaved off, for example, while things like the trim and wheels are revised as well. However, the largest changes are at the front, and we know they are the correct ones because GM actually released a very clear teaser photo of the vehicle.
It's got very narrow headlights and a chrome strip traversing the front end, embossed with the name of the brand. Nobody has photos of the whole thing, but GM has shown the Hummer EV behind closed doors and those who've seen it say it's got a conventional body shape. The rear is supposed to be a little bit like the early Honda Ridgeline, which is not actually what we see in the rendering.
Also, the people who've seen it complained about the bed being only 5 feet long, so a tad short for a full-size truck. We can already hear Tesla fans saying theirs is way better.
At least power won't be a problem, as the Hummer EV will officially boast 1000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft for a 0 to 60 time of 3 seconds. The range is what has everybody worried, as Tesla has secured such a comfortable lead. It's believed the modular battery pack will be able to store between 144 and 192 kWh, which should be enough.
