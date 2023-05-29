Here's the Lancer Evo 4G63 Turbo Swapped BMW 1-Series E81 Baking Bimmer Purists' Noodle

Nothing makes a nice little package like steamed dumplings delivered from a Chinese restaurant. Speaking of small packages – this BMW 1-Series E81 has caused quite a stir among BMW purist circles for the last five days for fraternizing with an enemy. Here's the kicker – it's powered by a nine-generation Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution-derived 4G63T.
Engine swaps are nothing new in the world of tuners and custom builds. People swap engines for many reasons, including reliability, efficiency, but more commonly – for power!
TURBO TOWN on Youtube recently uploaded a video of a rowdy Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 4G63T Swapped E81 BMW 1 Series.
We know of a couple of E30-generation 3 Series BMW running different Japanese performance engines thanks to their balanced chassis and low weight. But it's not every day someone takes a DSM powerplant and sticks it into a Bimmer.
Forgive me for being a little biased (I daily a 4G63T-powered car), and I'd understand why anyone would take the trouble to gut out a BMW 1-Series E81's engine bay for a piece of Mitsubishi's turbocharged 4G63 inline-four goodness.
Against all odds, the 1 Series gained traction, gaining a massive following among Bimmer enthusiasts.
The featured car started life as a three-door BMW 1-Series E81. It’s long ditched its factory-given powerplant in favor of Mitsubishi’s crème de la crème 4G63T. The unit, owned by the Instagram profile: @gbdrift, has been the talk of the town ever since he released a video of the build doing aggressive burnouts and donuts in an undisclosed location.
No specifics were given about the mods or what kind of power it makes. Still, the demon-like demeanor, orgasmic turbo hisses, and flutter (and all that symphonic acoustic niceness from the engine) give a hunch about what lies underneath.
It's not the first time anyone has attempted such a feat. If you've been following our stories, you probably read about the Romania-based diesel-powered E81 BMW 1 Series. Yes, you read that right. Here's the kicker. It’s the fastest-ever diesel-powered Bimmer and has been wreaking havoc on Hellcats and even Tesla Plaids.
Mitsubishi's 4G63T engine is well respected in performance circles. It doesn't seek approval – it demands respect and oozes intimidation.
Forget what anyone says about its heritage; it's a rally legend with god-like status, yada yada – that story had been oversold. The 4G63T powerplant makes a perfect swap for what it does behind the wheel.
The nine-generation 4G63T will easily handle 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) thanks to its bomb-proof architecture that includes a robust cast iron block and heavy-duty pistons—cake and icing in the world of turners.
An indestructible engine is useless in the world of performance if it doesn't offer any competitive power. Well, the first rally-spec 4G63T unit in 1992 (Evo 1) produced 244 hp (247 ps) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque, with the ninth-generation Lancer Evo making up to 287 hp (291 ps) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque.
The most powerful Evo to run the 4G63T was the UK-spec'd FQ400, the 'FQ' standing for 'F***ing quick' pushing up to 405 hp (411 ps) and 355 lb-ft (481 Nm) of torque.
It would have made such a fantastic Hollywood movie if the 'Last Lancer Evo' ran a 4G63T. But a series of problems, including balance shaft bearing and timing belt failure, lifter problem, crank walk issue, and high maintenance costs, made the 4B11T (4G63T successor) in the Mitsubishi Evolution X – the ultimate powerplant.
The car in question would get shame-pelted if it drove within 6 feet of a Bimmer Cars and Coffee meet. But BMW pride aside, its athletic ability will hands down bake any BMW purist's noodle – especially after such a showcase.
It's uncertain what location the video was taken, but according to the owner's Instagram profile, the vehicle is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.
We hope the tuner discloses the specifics of his mods on the BMW 1-Series E81 – otherwise, it's just another YouTube video with a controversial title.
Are you curious how hard this BMW 1-Series E81 rips down the road – we recommend catching some of that action in the video below.
Started life as a 3-door BMW 1 Series E81
When the three-door 1 Series came out, naysayers had a thing or two to say about how docile it seemed compared to the 3 Series. Based on their reasoning – it would have taken the devil's job to get it mainstream (and it did) – thanks to its very non-threatening front fascia.
It was purely designed for Drifts
The unit, clad in a widebody kit, seems geared for the world of drifting (goes without saying) thanks to the 18-second performance it unleashed in the video.
4G63T was designed to be indestructible
That's not all. This Japanese engine was developed to be highly reliable and, as such, had a thick construction. The same treatment was offered to the counterweighted, forged-steel crankshaft (it was nitrate-coated). The result of this overengineered powerplant; is indestructibility status.
Not the best build for a BMW car meet
If that doesn't make you curious enough to look into 4G63 swaps, this video of a Mitsubishi EVO 4G63 Turbo Swapped BMW 1-Series E81 shredding tires and doing donuts will.
