Koenigsegg just dropped the bomb on us, announcing its Geneva offensive. Angelholm is ready to introduce no less than three velocity monsters at next week's venue and we'll start with the carbon-delicious Agera RS Gryphon.

I am super excited to attend this years Geneva auto show to see a special monster supercar unveiling by @koenigseggautomotive Oû this will be the fastest pony in my collection #geneva then #paris city of lovedOû #neverstopdreaming A post shared by Manny Khoshbin "Never Give Up" (@mannykhoshbin) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

We'll start by telling you that the mythical creature-named hypercar has been commissioned by Californian entrepreneur Manny Khoshbin. As those of you who checked out our story on the upcoming Geneva Koenigsegg parade know, the Iranian-born millionaire, who has built a real estate empire, had already teased the velocity monster on Instagram.The company started rolling out special edition Agera RS models last year and this is the proof that the Swedes are not willing to stop. This is Koenigsegg lending a hand to those who didn't get to acquire a One:1 , as only seven units of the Megawatt car were produced.And since the 1,360 hp Agera RS Gryphon tips the scales at 1,395 kg, its power-to-weight ratio is almost as sweet as that of the One:1.When it comes to such machines, carbon fiber is not enough, which explains the presence of the 24-karat gold leaf details, which are spread throughout the vehicle, engine compartment included. Heck, even custom carbon fiber helmet that comes with the car is adorned with gold leaf.Unlike the One:1, though, the K machine we have here comes with a removable hardtop, which can be stored in the nose of the speed demon.Along with the Agera RS Gryphon, Koenigsegg is also ready to showcase the first Regera customer cars. Angelholm's 1,500 hp hybrid is finally ready to hit the streets and the automaker is now showcasing the first two examples of the transmissionless animal.In a contrasting twist, the pair of Regeras involves candy apple red example and one that's dressed in British Racing Green - the latter is a tint for a clear carbon coat, while its cabin is covered in Saddle Brown leather. As for the cabin of the first, this comes with black leather that wears Lingonberry details.Christian von Koenigsegg's company also delivered a few figures. You know, unimportant stuff such as its record sales (almost all of the 80 Regera examples have been spoken for) or the fact that its staff has almost doubled compared to the summer of 2015, with 135 people now serving the K brand.