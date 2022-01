Here's the First Crazy Thing You'll See This Year: Fish Can Now "Drive" Vehicles on Land

I am excited to share a new study led by Shachar Givon & @MatanSamina w/ Ohad Ben Shahar: Goldfish can learn to navigate a small robotic vehicle on land. We trained goldfish to drive a wheeled platform that reacts to the fish’s movement (https://t.co/ZR59Hu9sib). pic.twitter.com/J5BkuGlZ34 — Ronen Segev (@ronen_segev) January 3, 2022

The fish were tasked to “drive” the vehicle towards a visual target in the terrestrial environment, which was observable through the walls of the tank. Indeed, the goldfish were able to explore the terrestrial environment, all while avoiding dead-ends and correcting inaccuracies. pic.twitter.com/RxPuzFbxkE — Ronen Segev (@ronen_segev) January 3, 2022

Well, folks, it looks like 2022 is on to a great start. Seeing fish go from water to land, being perfectly capable of navigating a small robot isn't something you see every day. For this exciting project, the team of scientists made what they call a Fish Operated Vehicle (FOV), which is actually a wheeled platform designed to carry up a fish tank.The small participants were tasked with driving the robot towards a target visually marked with a different color than the rest of the plain good ol' white walls. The sea creatures could see the target through the clear tank and navigate across a surface by simply using their body movement, sort of pushing in the direction they wanted to go.A camera was placed above the tank to track the orientation, while Lidar sensors and a computer measured the exact distance between the fish and the target. To get motivated, the goldfish were given treats after completing the task, much like you'd usually see in a dog's training process, for example.The results? Well, the small creatures were able to navigate on land, explore their surroundings and even avoid getting stuck in a corner. This just proves that animal behavior is much more complex than we thought.You can see a video of the experiment down below as the team posted the results on Twitter. They also published a scientific paper that is available online for those who want to find out more details about the mechanism involved.