Here's the First Crazy Thing You'll See This Year: Fish Can Now "Drive" Vehicles on Land

4 Jan 2022, 08:45 UTC ·
There's a time when you realize that technology is advancing at a much faster rate than we'd like to admit. Well, that time seems to be now. A team of scientists from Ben-Gurion University has tested the ability of goldfish to use a wheeled vehicle to navigate on land. Spoiler alert: the fish did great "driving" the vehicle and even avoiding dead-ends.
Well, folks, it looks like 2022 is on to a great start. Seeing fish go from water to land, being perfectly capable of navigating a small robot isn't something you see every day. For this exciting project, the team of scientists made what they call a Fish Operated Vehicle (FOV), which is actually a wheeled platform designed to carry up a fish tank.

The small participants were tasked with driving the robot towards a target visually marked with a different color than the rest of the plain good ol' white walls. The sea creatures could see the target through the clear tank and navigate across a surface by simply using their body movement, sort of pushing in the direction they wanted to go.

A camera was placed above the tank to track the orientation, while Lidar sensors and a computer measured the exact distance between the fish and the target. To get motivated, the goldfish were given treats after completing the task, much like you'd usually see in a dog's training process, for example.

The results? Well, the small creatures were able to navigate on land, explore their surroundings and even avoid getting stuck in a corner. This just proves that animal behavior is much more complex than we thought.

You can see a video of the experiment down below as the team posted the results on Twitter. They also published a scientific paper that is available online for those who want to find out more details about the mechanism involved.

vehicle robot fish DRIVe experiment
 
 
 
 
 

