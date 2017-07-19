autoevolution

Here's the Dodge Viper ACR Trying to Set a Nurburgring Lap Record

19 Jul 2017, 13:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Nurburgring is alive with the sound of the... Dodge Viper ACR's V10! That's right, the Green Hell is now stormed by the 645 hp monster, with a pair of snakes now attempting to set a new lap record.
7 photos
Dodge Viper ACR Trying to Set a Nurburgring RecordDodge Viper ACR Trying to Set a Nurburgring RecordDodge Viper ACR Trying to Set a Nurburgring RecordDodge Viper ACR Trying to Set a Nurburgring RecordDodge Viper ACR Trying to Set a Nurburgring RecordDodge Viper ACR Trying to Set a Nurburgring Record
The help-the-Viper-bring-the-Ring-record-back-home crowdfunding campaign that kickstarted this adventure has been on our radar since January. And while the ACR-E (we're looking at the extreme aero package incarnation of the supercars) we spotted blitzing the Ring two months ago might or might not have been part of the adventure, we now have a piece of footage that confirms the hostilities have kicked off.

The two Vipers reportedly run on Kumho rubber, while the only reported addition is a rollcage, a normal element when it comes to such shenanigans.

We're looking at a $160,000 campaign, while sponsors are also involved. Oh, and let's not forget the two drivers - one of them is Dominik Farnbacher, a German racers who is currently on the SRT payroll.

While the sighting we enjoyed back in may involved the ACR-E going for a Touristenfahrten (the main straight is missing from this configuration) ride, we can now see one of the Vipers lapping the Nordschleife in boundary-free mode.

Given the fact that the said record is probably targeted by multiple automakers, with Chevrolet's 2018 ZR1 and Porsche's 2018 GT2 RS

In fact, you'll notice a number of uber-exciting prototypes videobombing Dale Lomas, the YouTuber explaining the adventure. As such, the background of this video involves machines likes the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 (probably the manual tester we recently discussed) and the just-as-2018 BMW M5.

With the Viper having previously held the Ring record, we can't wait to see where this unofficial attempt leads to. Meanwhile, we're inviting you to hit the "play" button below and enjoy the I'll-swallow-you-whole naturally aspirated soundtrack of the Dodge Viper ACR-E. Since the current Dodge Viper is now on its way out, we can only applaud this aficionado-backed initiative.

Dodge Viper ACR Dodge Dodge Viper nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show