Here's the Dodge Viper ACR Trying to Set a Nurburgring Lap Record

The help-the-Viper-bring-the-Ring-record-back-home crowdfunding campaign that kickstarted this adventure has been on our radar since January . And while the ACR-E (we're looking at the extreme aero package incarnation of the supercars) we spotted blitzing the Ring two months ago might or might not have been part of the adventure, we now have a piece of footage that confirms the hostilities have kicked off.The two Vipers reportedly run on Kumho rubber, while the only reported addition is a rollcage, a normal element when it comes to such shenanigans.We're looking at a $160,000 campaign, while sponsors are also involved. Oh, and let's not forget the two drivers - one of them is Dominik Farnbacher, a German racers who is currently on the SRT payroll.While the sighting we enjoyed back in may involved the ACR-E going for a Touristenfahrten (the main straight is missing from this configuration) ride, we can now see one of the Vipers lapping the Nordschleife in boundary-free mode.Given the fact that the said record is probably targeted by multiple automakers, with Chevrolet's 2018 ZR1 and Porsche's 2018 GT2 RSIn fact, you'll notice a number of uber-exciting prototypes videobombing Dale Lomas, the YouTuber explaining the adventure. As such, the background of this video involves machines likes the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 (probably the manual tester we recently discussed ) and the just-as- 2018 BMW M5 With the Viper having previously held the Ring record, we can't wait to see where this unofficial attempt leads to. Meanwhile, we're inviting you to hit the "play" button below and enjoy the I'll-swallow-you-whole naturally aspirated soundtrack of the Dodge Viper ACR-E. Since the current Dodge Viper is now on its way out , we can only applaud this aficionado-backed initiative.