Here's Raw In-Car Footage of the Koenigsegg One:1 Lapping the Spa Circuit

Viewable on Netflix, APEX: The Story of the Hypercar is a documentary that needs no description whatsoever to get an idea about the synopsis. Featuring the likes of Horacio Pagani and Chris Harris, the 85-minute-long film is centered around Koenigsegg’s attempt – and eventual success – at setting a record-breaking lap with one of the most amazing hypercars ever.
One:1 is how it’s called, and there’s a bit of science to the name. One and 1 stand for the power and weight of the car, namely 1,360 metric horsepower and 1,360 kilograms. Because 1,360 PS is the equivalent to one megawatt, Christian von Koenigsegg also describes it as a megacar.
Five years after setting a new record at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, APEX ONE returns with raw in-car footage of the One:1 on the blacktop. Drivetrain technician and test driver Robert Serwanski lapped the racetrack in 2:32.14 in standard trim and with road tires. The only difference over a customer's car is - of course - the roll cage.
Robert drove the One:1 in Track Mode and with all driver aids switched off – except for the anti-lock braking system. As per Koenigsegg, “this is a standard setup available to all customers who own the One:1.”
If you like figures, then prepare for a selection of three. Top speed? 307.79 kilometer per hour or 191.25 mph. Maximal lateral and braking Gs? 1.74 and 1.65, respectively, a similar g-force to what riders of the Formula Rossa roller coaster in Abu Dhabi experience during acceleration.
Robert reported that “the car felt really good” during timed laps and practice laps alike, but there’s a reason the One:1 feels at home in Spa. Koenigsegg fine-tuned the chassis and suspension to the T for moments like these, guaranteeing customers that the car is always ready for a blistering lap.
Including the prototype, the Swedish hypercar manufacturer built seven examples of the breed from 2014 to 2015. The son of Equatorial Guinea dictator Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue had one, confiscated in 2016 during a corruption probe. Bonhams auctioned the car for a staggering $4.6 million.
