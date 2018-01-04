autoevolution
 

Here's Hugh Grant Driving His "V12 APE" Ferrari F12 TDF in London

Ever wondered how the typical London supercar spotting session feels these days? Well, the video we've brought along should deliver a pretty good answer to that question, one that involves Hugh Grant.
Taking us from the streets to the underground (think: Q-Park Knightsbridge), the video brings all sorts of delights. And one of its spiciest ingredients has to do with Hugh Grant driving his Ferrari F12 TDF.

We'll remind you that we first showed you the actor's Fezza in June 2016. The tastefully restrained spec of the V12 animal contrasts with the pun-intended license plate of the thing.

Since we're talking contemporary Maranello V12 toys, we also have to mention the 812 Superfast. For instance, the replacement of the F12 has already been spotted in the real world, with the first sighting having taken place in September last year.

And while the thing might not seem all that different from the F12 TDF, allow us to point out that there's an important character difference between the two.

To be more precise, the 812 Superfast is closer to the GT side of the Ferrari mantra, while the Tour de France incarnation of the F12 is better at showcasing the edgy side of the Prancing Horse.

The difference is best highlighted in the way the four-wheel steering feels, even though the kind of city speed you'll get to see in the piece of footage below means Hugh Grant didn't exactly have to manhandle the monster down the streets of the British capital city.

As for the other four-wheeled goodies included in the clip we have here, these range from retro Ferraris to the Mclaren 720S. Today seems to be a particularly good day for related tales, which is why we'll remind you that the Senna has also been spotted playing outside, with the hypercar showing up in Darth Vader spec.

