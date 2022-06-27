Here's How To Build a Powerful Electric Drift Trike and Relive the Glory Days of Childhood

Most of us remember riding around on plastic trikes and hitting corners as hard and fast as we could just to make the suckers lose grip with the asphalt, in the process, spinning out like you just hit a banana peel in Mario Kart. It was hella fun, and now that we're adults, it's time to take things to a whole new level.
I recently came across a video on the King Builds YouTube channel, and I'm glad I did. In the 14-minute flick, the channel's host takes you through the steps necessary to build your very own drift trike, upgraded to modern adult standards with the addition of a battery pack and 1,000-watt motor. Let's see what your next summer or weekend project could potentially be.
As you can imagine, everything starts with an old bike frame and a few electronics ordered off Amazon. From there, it seems as though the host is following a premeditated plan to bring this trike to life. After cutting the frame into individual sections, it's time to weld things back together in a different order, ultimately yielding this machine in the process. Don't worry; different wheels and tires will be used to ensure a proper loss of grip when and where it's needed.
main segments have been separated, we're given a short description of what the game plan is, and then it's back to work. With the tubing laid out, it's time to add the axle to the trike and a few extra bits of tubing for structural strength. With a session of welding that's sure to raise your experience level, the base frame is set and even tested a bit.
I need to point out one feature of this electric trike: it's for folks that want to have fun, and to do that, the pedaling action we're used to as kids has been eliminated. So, what to do with your feet? This is where a couple of footrests are added to the frame; no function except to keep you relaxed and enjoying the ride. Come to think of it, they should help you shift your weight around, ensuring you maintain some control over your drifts.
As for the electronics used, it looks like a regular ol' e-bike conversion motor is dropped one the front, and with a battery pack and controller in place, we witness that big old front tire going to town like it's been let loose out of a zoo. Let's not forget the iconic bucket seat we grew up with, and this puppy is ready. Don't worry about the paint.
in all its glory, and all weight shifted to the beast's rear. A battery box has been built out of wood, and the controller hangs on the exterior, probably to manage cooling. Nonetheless, the weight distribution seems just right for making that big bottom slide as if your tires have a coat of butter on them.
With the first video ending, we witness one little burnout in a driveway, and that's it. But, but, where's the test footage? Well, subscribers to the channel had to wait another two weeks for footage to be put together, and I must say, the recently released video shows off just what this little bugger can achieve.
Sure, it looks fantastic to ride and slip and slide around street corners like in the good ol' days, but there's just one problem, after a few slides, or what seems to be just one day of cutting corners, the rear left wheel was looking somewhat questionable. Word of advice, if you plan on building this for you and/or your kids, makes sure to strengthen the rear axle. After all, it'll take up most of the pressure while drifting. Oh, and wear a helmet, people! This bugger is no joke.
