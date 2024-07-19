Here's How Much the Jeep Gladiator Night Eagle and Rubicon Cost Down Under

Stellantis' Australian branch has released the pricing information and specifications of the Night Eagle and Rubicon versions of the Jeep Gladiator locally. The two models are on sale, featuring plenty of equipment and packing the company's Pentastar V6 engine.
For the Gladiator Night Eagle, Jeep is asking for a minimum of AU$64,000 driveaway, which equals US$43,045 at today's exchange rates. Standard gear includes premium black cloth upholstery, black accents inside and out, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen display with satellite navigation and smartphone connectivity, a 7-inch driver information display, and premium audio with nine speakers from Alpine.
The standard feature list does not end here, as the Jeep Gladiator Night Eagle also comes with LED exterior lighting at both ends, a reversing camera, parking sensors, remote keyless entry, push-button start, blind spot monitoring with rear-cross path detection, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a black three-piece Freedom hardtop.
Customers interested in the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon will have to pay at least AU$70,000 (equal to US$47,080). This is a more off-road-prepped proposal that comes with Red Tenneco 2" diameter shocks at both ends, 32-inch off-road tires hugging the granite crystal alloy wheels, a steel rear bumper, a 77.2:1 crawl ratio, an electronic front sway-bar disconnect, and front and rear locking differentials.
Are you curious about what powers the Jeep Gladiator family Down Under? Well, you already know it is the Pentastar V6, as we mentioned above. The motor develops 209 kilowatts (284 ps/280 hp) at 6,400 rpm and 347 Nm (256 lb-ft) of torque at 4,100 rpm. It returns 12.4 l/100 km (19 US mpg) combined, 15.4 l/100 km (15.3 US mpg) in the city, and 10.6 l/100 km (22.2 US mpg) on the highway. The average carbon dioxide emissions are 288 g/km.
An eight-speed self-shifting transmission delivers the thrust to the four-wheel drive system. Jeep says the Night Eagle has a curb weight of 2,187 kg (4,822 lbs), and the Rubicon tips the scale at 2,242 kg (4,943 lbs). Both have a maximum payload of 693 kg (1,528 lbs) and a total braked towing capacity rating of 2,721 kg (5,999 lbs) or 750 kg (1,653 lbs) unbraked. The maximum price servicing for the Gladiator in Australia is capped at $399 and is scheduled for every 12 months or 12,000 kilometers (7,456 miles), whichever comes first. The Gladiator has a 5-year/100,000-km (62,137-mile) warranty.
The car manufacturer also mentions additional gear for this model, including the McKinley leather-accented seat upholstery, leather-wrapped parking brake handle and shift knob, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and a Rubicon decal on the hood that makes it even easier to differentiate it from the Night Eagle flavor. Last but not least, a dedicated off-road driving mode is also on deck.
