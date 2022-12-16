Here's How Much Brits Will Have to Pay for the Brand New 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Suzuki unveiled the new V-Strom 800DE at this year's EICMA trade show, and now, the company announced the price for the UK market. Read on to learn more about the two-wheeled machine and see if the price is justified.
The new V-Strom 800DE boasts Suzuki's new 776cc, long-stroke parallel twin engine. It delivers 83 hp (62 kW or 84 ps) peak power at 8,500 RPM and 78 Nm (57 ft-lbs.) peak torque at 6,800 RPM. The machine is built to help you explore challenging terrains, and it comes with a variety of electronic features that make riding more enjoyable.
For instance, you can select between three on-road modes and an extra G mode to be used off-road. The latter also allows more wheelspin, which is reduced just enough to prevent too much slip. You can also disengage it completely.
Moreover, two ABS settings are available, each providing greater or lesser intervention. If you don't want any electronic intervention, you can disable ABS. A bi-directional quickshifter helps you get in the right gear with minimum effort.
The V-Strom is built on a new steel frame with a bolt-on subframe and an aluminum swingarm with 220 mm (8.6 inches) of travel and ground clearance. It sits on 21 and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels and Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires. The sturdy aluminum pegs and the wide handlebar are designed to offer increased control when stood up off-road.
The bike has the distinguishable DR-Z-esque beak and comes in striking matt grey, with yellow accents, or in a black with blue color scheme. What's more, you can choose the classic Suzuki yellow, which pays homage to the marquee's off-road racing heritage.
The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE has been announced in the UK at a base price of £10,499 ($12,775 or €12,033 at current exchange rates), and it's set to become available starting next year's spring.
