Here's a Three-Year-Old Handling Ferrari SF90's 986 HP, Drifts It Elegantly

Driving a Ferrari is a dream many gearheads have, and only a few manage to turn it into reality. The prancing horse badge is reserved for those who are willing to spend a lot of money on a properly branded vehicle. Be it new, used, or just a rental, the Italian marque surely knows how to create amazing machines, and one of its latest creations ended in the hands of a skilled three-year-old boy. It’s a sight to behold!
With a pre-tax MSRP ranging well above the $500,000 mark without any options whatsoever, the SF90 Stradale is a hypercar that proves electrification can help legacy automakers survive without compromising too much in an ever-changing world.
With its 986 hp (1,000 ps), this Ferrari sits at the top of the Italian brand’s nonexclusive food chain and provides a window into how the world’s greatest vehicles might feel like to drive when the zero-tailpipe emission dream turns into an international requirement. That’s because it can temporarily drop the four-wheel drive and use just the front axle electric motor to travel up to 16 mi (25 km) solely on electricity.
But until the internal combustion engine is declared clinically dead, there is still time for some great gas-powered adventures for motorists. You may think of something like the BMW M5 or the Cadillac Escalade Blackwing. But these kids’ parents spent the money on an SF90 Stradale and allowed their little one to drive it. The young boy is still small, so he needs a car seat to sit properly behind the wheel.
The kid looks well-mannered and confident behind the wheel as he trashes the rear tires on what seems to be a private track. One can even say that he has more skill than most teenagers out there who think public roads are their very own racetrack. It also looks like safety is treated as a top priority because the promising driver is wearing a helmet.
However, as you’ll be able to see down below, the lucky youngling is also capable of driving the Ferrari without a car seat. He can’t see through the windshield yet, but with the help of a camera and a tablet, the kid maneuvers the hypercar without much hassle at what seems to be his home. That’s a clever display of tact and spatial awareness!
Zayn Sofuoglu is from Turkey, and he’ll soon turn four, as the Instagram account with over 1.1 million followers that's run by his parents shows. He was born on April 11, 2019. While for some moms and dads, this might seem like a bit of a stretch, helping young children follow their intuition and gain the necessary skills for a future career in a competitive domain like racing from such a young age can be quite useful. Increasing confidence in one’s capabilities is also a great way of raising a champion or, better yet, a future driving license holder that knows how to control a car in various scenarios.
Zayn also drove a fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQS two months ago, which showed that he is ready to properly handle instant torque and heavy cars. He might just be a natural!
Zayn is also fond of karting and using all sorts of other vehicles, like motorcycles or ATVs. Maybe we should remember his name since he may appear at some international racing event soon enough.
With its 986 hp (1,000 ps), this Ferrari sits at the top of the Italian brand’s nonexclusive food chain and provides a window into how the world’s greatest vehicles might feel like to drive when the zero-tailpipe emission dream turns into an international requirement. That’s because it can temporarily drop the four-wheel drive and use just the front axle electric motor to travel up to 16 mi (25 km) solely on electricity.
But until the internal combustion engine is declared clinically dead, there is still time for some great gas-powered adventures for motorists. You may think of something like the BMW M5 or the Cadillac Escalade Blackwing. But these kids’ parents spent the money on an SF90 Stradale and allowed their little one to drive it. The young boy is still small, so he needs a car seat to sit properly behind the wheel.
The kid looks well-mannered and confident behind the wheel as he trashes the rear tires on what seems to be a private track. One can even say that he has more skill than most teenagers out there who think public roads are their very own racetrack. It also looks like safety is treated as a top priority because the promising driver is wearing a helmet.
However, as you’ll be able to see down below, the lucky youngling is also capable of driving the Ferrari without a car seat. He can’t see through the windshield yet, but with the help of a camera and a tablet, the kid maneuvers the hypercar without much hassle at what seems to be his home. That’s a clever display of tact and spatial awareness!
Zayn Sofuoglu is from Turkey, and he’ll soon turn four, as the Instagram account with over 1.1 million followers that's run by his parents shows. He was born on April 11, 2019. While for some moms and dads, this might seem like a bit of a stretch, helping young children follow their intuition and gain the necessary skills for a future career in a competitive domain like racing from such a young age can be quite useful. Increasing confidence in one’s capabilities is also a great way of raising a champion or, better yet, a future driving license holder that knows how to control a car in various scenarios.
Zayn also drove a fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQS two months ago, which showed that he is ready to properly handle instant torque and heavy cars. He might just be a natural!
Zayn is also fond of karting and using all sorts of other vehicles, like motorcycles or ATVs. Maybe we should remember his name since he may appear at some international racing event soon enough.