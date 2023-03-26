Here's a Three-Year-Old Handling Ferrari SF90's 986 HP, Drifts It Elegantly

Driving a Ferrari is a dream many gearheads have, and only a few manage to turn it into reality. The prancing horse badge is reserved for those who are willing to spend a lot of money on a properly branded vehicle. Be it new, used, or just a rental, the Italian marque surely knows how to create amazing machines, and one of its latest creations ended in the hands of a skilled three-year-old boy. It’s a sight to behold!

7 photos Photo: zaynsofuoglu on Instagram / autoevolution edit