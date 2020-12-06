Here's a Full Tour of the 17-Seconds 0 to 200 MPH Koenigsegg Agera R

We imagine a first-hand encounter with anything that has a Koenigsegg badge on it to be sort of the automotive equivalent of getting to have dinner with the President of the United States. It's not every day that you get to drive a car that can do 0 to 200 mph in just slightly over 17 seconds, one that has broken multiple records over the years.
The last time we saw Youtuber Mr. JWW, he was driving the 420 horsepower Cyan Volvo P1800 beauty of a restomod. Since that moment, he's added a Volkswagen XL1 to his garage, and now he's made the jump over to the insane Koenigsegg Agera R. Talk about having an exciting end of the year.
Since the inception of the company back in 1994, Koenigsegg has built under 300 cars, making the Swedish hypercar evermore special. Year after year, model after model, they've further pushed the boundaries of speed, and have moved on from the 2002 CC8S which was capable of going as fast as 243 mph (390 kph) all the way up to the upcoming Jesko, which might just be breaking the 310 mph barrier (500 kph) upon its release next year.
But dialing things back a bit, we're now faced with the Agera R in Mr. JWW's garage, and we are quite frankly sucked in by its shape and seemingly endless amount of carbon fiber used in its construction. Only 18 of these were ever built, between 2011 and 2014, and with a tad more than 1,100 horsepower on tap, it has a top speed of around 261 mph (420 kph).
This thing can teleport itself from 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) in just over 7 seconds, thanks to a massive twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, which also makes for a very special soundtrack as well. The car has managed to set several records including 0 to 200 mph (320 kph) and back time of 24.96 seconds. In 2011 it also set a Guinness World Record for 0 to 186.4 mph (300 kph) and back at 21.19 seconds. Need we say more?
In the second part of the video Mr. JWW takes to the track, albeit a rather small one given the capabilities of the car, and he is quickly drawn in by its capabilities: "The immediacy of the throttle response...for a turbocharged car...a heavily turbocharged car...it's remarkable!" The car seems exhilarating to drive to say the least, and after watching this video, we want to have a go at it, no doubt in mind!
