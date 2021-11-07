Here's a First Look at Numarine's 121-Foot Spectacular Explorer Yacht, the 37XP

autoevolution
Explorer superyachts are on the rise, and there's a good reason for that. They're fascinating vessels that give the owners a true sense of adventure, providing them total freedom to explore the far-flung corners of the world. Pair this exciting feeling with a luxurious design, and you're getting a taste of what Numarine's latest toy has to offer.

7 Nov 2021
Numarine took shape in 2007 when its founder Ömer Malaz set out on a goal to construct a luxury motor yacht that could pound through the waves of the wildest seas. The first step was to save weight in order to meet the performance, economy, and range an explorer yacht would need.

So he took inspiration from the aviation and racing industries, where material choices resulted in weight savings while also providing unrivaled power and comfort. As a result, vacuum infusion and composites were the options chosen for delivering the ideal vessel.

From there, the yachts had to be paired with amenities that could offer owners the comfort needed when cruising the vastness of the sea. Another important part was offering the clients the ability to customize them. The plan was set in motion, and shortly after, a purpose-built facility was established in Gebze, Turkey. That's where Numarine's XP range of explorer yachts was born, including its latest, the 37XP.

Unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 for the first time, the vessel blends a sleek look with great functionality to deliver a "first-class experience." The 37XP is the shipyard's largest explorer yacht to date and it features a full displacement steel hull and composite superstructure with soft lines.

To create this spectacular vessel, Numarine teamed up with long-standing partners Umberto Tagliavini, in charge of the naval architecture, and Can Yalman, which took care of the exterior.

Measuring 37 meters (121 feet) in length, the yacht features the same beam as its smaller sibling, the 32XP. Although there were no changes to the beam's overall size, the the engine room bulkhead gained another four meters (12 feet).

From this, the upper deck and sky lounge are also benefitting some extra space, allowing the guest and crew accommodation to expand in volume. According to Boat International, the 37XP includes a master bedroom on the main deck and four guest cabins, and a nanny cabin on the lower deck.

The overall design of the interior is more classic than the shipyard's other explorer yachts. Numarine worked with Italian studio Hot Lab to create a luxurious space for the guests and the owner.

The large windows make the outside seem like it blends with the inside, creating a feeling of openness. Moreover, they let the natural light bathe every suite and corner of the vessel. The decorative elements and the materials used were combined into a clean design that features hues of beige and gray (which also give the impression of a bigger interior).

Other impressive features that 37XP comes with are a 10-meter (33-foot) long luxurious flybridge that provides unobstructed views of the vessel's fore, aft, and sides. From there, the owner can get a clear view of the nine-meter (29-foot) tender if waking up with a view directly to the water toy is not enough.

The upper deck has enough space to include the tender and up to three jet skis, and it can expand to become a large sunbathing platform. Other luxe amenities guests will enjoy are a designated beach club and a sundeck jacuzzi.

Tech-wise, the yacht was designed to perform in rough seas. According to Boat International, the 37XP takes power from two 800 bhp MAN diesel engines that deliver a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph/ 28 kph). The vessel can cruise at a speed of 10 knots (11,5 mph/ 18,5 kph) on distances of up to 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 miles/ 9,260 km).
