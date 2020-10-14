Here's a Detailed Look at the 2021 Audi A4 Allroad Prestige

The A4 available as a wagon does not have the luggage space you would expect from such a body style, but you don’t buy an Allroad for luggage space. You do it to be able to drive on bumpy trails in style, while having fun with the excellent handling and quattro all-wheel drive.
There is only one powertrain available which features the venerable 2.0 liter, four-cylinder 45 TFSI engine which produces 261 hp. A new addition to this engine is the 12-volt mild hybrid system. It helps the Allroad to accelerate from 0 to 64 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.6 seconds.
The all-wheel drive is based on the latest Quattro upgrades and shifting gears can be done flawlessly with the help of the S-Tronic 7-speed DSG transmission. The car is not made for sheer speed, but it can reach a decent top speed of 130 mph (210 kph).
The new Audi is available in eight exterior color: two standard, glossy finishes and six metallic ones that you can get for extra cash.
All trims have options like Audi's cool Virtual Cockpit gauge display, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, keyless entry with push-button start, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless smartphone charging pad and three-zone automatic climate control. And best of all, Apple CarPlay is introduced.
But we're here to take a closer look at the top of the line choice, and here's what it has to offer.
Sport Seats
Sport front seats are exclusive to this trim. They are heated, along with the rear seats and available in four colors with no added cost.
There is also a Warm Weather Package that offers ventilation to the front seats and 4-way lumbar adjustment along with side-rear window sunshades.
Matrix-design LED headlights
They produce the high beam with the help of tiny LEDs that are bundled in lenses. They illuminate the road superbly without blinding other road users.
When the light switch is set to Automatic, the high beams are switched on only outside of urban areas at speeds of 18.6 mph (30 km/h) and above.
When the camera on the windshield detects other vehicles or city limits, the LEDs are automatically adjusted in 64 stages, creating several million possible light patterns.
The Matrix LED light masks out other vehicles while continuing to fully illuminate the zones around them. Whether the road is straight or not, they can shift the focal point of the light along the curve.
Another cool feature of these headlights is the dynamic indicators and added animation to the headlights and taillights.
Head-up display
Its projects information relevant to the driver like speed limits, navigation, or warning messages on the windshield, within the driver’s direct field of view.
Audi MMI Navigation
The infotainment system’s acronym stands for Man and Machine Interface and it is exactly what it is. It is extremely well integrated and intuitive, offering a broad range of voice control assists.
It offers one of the best navigation systems, integration with your smartphone through Apple Carplay or Android Auto and will delight you with your favorite music through the sharp quality of the Bang & Olufsen sound system that comes with the Prestige.
The nicest feature is the Vision Cockpit display that can be customized to show classic gauges or more infotainment-based information like real-time Google Maps overlays. This feature is only available for Prestige and Premium Plus trim.
The main 10.1-inch screen stands at the heart of the dashboard and the third mini display is placed on the console, enabling other adjustments, and can also be used to write with your finger.
The Allroad Prestige is the car for someone who wants to drive a premium, beautiful smart-car daily, but enjoys leaving the city behind to explore some trails that lead to the perfect place to relax.
Someone who appreciates the feeling of driving an Audi and wants the most versatile and luxurious of the A4s. This is not a wagon to move stuff with, it is a wagon for a weekend escape to a remote cabin or beach.
The all-wheel drive is based on the latest Quattro upgrades and shifting gears can be done flawlessly with the help of the S-Tronic 7-speed DSG transmission. The car is not made for sheer speed, but it can reach a decent top speed of 130 mph (210 kph).
The new Audi is available in eight exterior color: two standard, glossy finishes and six metallic ones that you can get for extra cash.
All trims have options like Audi's cool Virtual Cockpit gauge display, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, keyless entry with push-button start, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless smartphone charging pad and three-zone automatic climate control. And best of all, Apple CarPlay is introduced.
But we're here to take a closer look at the top of the line choice, and here's what it has to offer.
Sport Seats
Sport front seats are exclusive to this trim. They are heated, along with the rear seats and available in four colors with no added cost.
There is also a Warm Weather Package that offers ventilation to the front seats and 4-way lumbar adjustment along with side-rear window sunshades.
Matrix-design LED headlights
They produce the high beam with the help of tiny LEDs that are bundled in lenses. They illuminate the road superbly without blinding other road users.
When the light switch is set to Automatic, the high beams are switched on only outside of urban areas at speeds of 18.6 mph (30 km/h) and above.
When the camera on the windshield detects other vehicles or city limits, the LEDs are automatically adjusted in 64 stages, creating several million possible light patterns.
The Matrix LED light masks out other vehicles while continuing to fully illuminate the zones around them. Whether the road is straight or not, they can shift the focal point of the light along the curve.
Another cool feature of these headlights is the dynamic indicators and added animation to the headlights and taillights.
Head-up display
Its projects information relevant to the driver like speed limits, navigation, or warning messages on the windshield, within the driver’s direct field of view.
Audi MMI Navigation
The infotainment system’s acronym stands for Man and Machine Interface and it is exactly what it is. It is extremely well integrated and intuitive, offering a broad range of voice control assists.
It offers one of the best navigation systems, integration with your smartphone through Apple Carplay or Android Auto and will delight you with your favorite music through the sharp quality of the Bang & Olufsen sound system that comes with the Prestige.
The nicest feature is the Vision Cockpit display that can be customized to show classic gauges or more infotainment-based information like real-time Google Maps overlays. This feature is only available for Prestige and Premium Plus trim.
The main 10.1-inch screen stands at the heart of the dashboard and the third mini display is placed on the console, enabling other adjustments, and can also be used to write with your finger.
The Allroad Prestige is the car for someone who wants to drive a premium, beautiful smart-car daily, but enjoys leaving the city behind to explore some trails that lead to the perfect place to relax.
Someone who appreciates the feeling of driving an Audi and wants the most versatile and luxurious of the A4s. This is not a wagon to move stuff with, it is a wagon for a weekend escape to a remote cabin or beach.