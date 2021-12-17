Here's a Cool Subaru Impreza Special Edition Model That You Cannot Buy in the West

Subaru has officially kicked off the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Impreza by launching a special edition in Japan, available in both body styles.
Paying tribute to the original, launched in 1992, which was also a very successful rally car, the new Subaru Impreza 30th Anniversary Black Accent Edition stands out from the rest of the family by featuring special looks.
You will have to be a Subaru connoisseur, however, to differentiate it, as it sports black accents, like the ones on the side mirror casings, grille, rear spoiler, and roof. The 17-inch wheels have a dark metallic paint finish as well, and this is basically where they called it a day, as far as the exterior is concerned anyway.
Open the door and you will see fabric upholstery, in gray and black, stitched together with silver string. It also has piano black accents and metal trim, automatic climate control, electric windows, electrically adjustable side mirrors, multi-function steering wheel with heating, electric parking brake, and a few other items. A host of driver assistance systems is on deck too, part of the EyeSight Safety Plus package.
It’s a pity that they are only offering it with the naturally aspirated 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, but it is what it is. Thus, you are looking at a modest 113 hp (115 ps / 85 kW) and 109 lb-ft (148 Nm) of torque, directed to the front wheels or both axles via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Pricing for the Subaru Impreza EyeSight Accent Black starts at 1,990,000 yen with two-wheel drive and 2,190,000 with all-wheel drive, equaling to $17,463 and $19,218, respectively, at today’s exchange rates.
In the Land of the Rising Sun, the 2022 Impreza adds heated front seats wrapped in fabric upholstery, decorative trim on the instrument cluster, and two new colors, the Blue Pearl for the Advance and Coll Gray Khaki for the STI Sport.
