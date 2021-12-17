Here's a Cool Subaru Impreza Special Edition Model That You Cannot Buy in the West

More on this:

1 Subaru Impreza 22B STi Flaunts Modern Return, Sets 2022 WRX on the Right Course

2 Subaru Recalls 2021 Impreza in the U.S. With Owners Being Advised Not to Drive Their Cars

3 America’s 2022 Subaru Impreza Gets Modest Updates, Pricing Stays the Same

4 800-Horsepower Subaru Impreza STI Gets Reviewed, Engine Calls It Quits

5 This 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi Is Collector-Grade JDM Exotica