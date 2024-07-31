Here's a Cadillac Escalade Convertible Because It's Summertime in Fantasy Land, Too

The premium American carmaker Cadillac is on a roll – they just launched the refreshed 2025 Caddy CT5-V Blackwing with the Precision Package to make it like a surgical tool both on the road and at the local racetrack. But, of course, it won't be a big selling point.
The company has been adamant that it wants to continue blending the tradition of passenger cars with the novel factor of the crossover SUV and truck hype. Plus, there are also EVs. As such, their latest vehicles include the launch of the refreshed CT5 mid-size sedan, complete with the updated CT5-V option and the high-performance Blackwing flagship.
Then there's also the all-electric 2025 Optiq base option with Ultium goodies, the upcoming 2026 Vistiq with three rows and a family attitude towards the EV lifestyle, plus the twins: 2025 Escalade and Escalade IQ. Of course, no one has forgotten about the 2025 Escalade-V or the long-wheelbase option. All in all, there are quite a few full-size luxury SUVs to choose from – all nicely updated with cool new looks on the outside and as much LED screen real estate as anyone could ever want on the inside.
Naturally, if we are to make some predictions about these models, the best-seller outside of North America might be the CT5 sedan – all over again. But at home in the United States, the popularity of the Escalade is still going through the roof, and obviously, the 2024 Lincoln Navigator has no chance when it comes time to face off with the thoroughly refreshed 2025 Escalade.
Even if you already own a fifth-generation Escalade and don't want to upgrade to the refreshed model when it comes to nationwide dealerships, no worries, there are solutions. If you are to trust the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators suggests that the summer vibes could get mixed with the ultimate baller machine – the unofficial, hypothetical Cadillac Escalade Convertible.
The design project is signed by Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who continues to dream of automotive stuff that probably can't be made in the garage. Even the pixel master makes fun of his 'technical' solution for an Escalade 'Vert featuring a massive soft top composed of no less than five independent pieces, as far as we can tell. Yep, the open-close sequence takes about "five business days," according to the author, and the second row also has a complex animation sequence where the rear two seats move out of the way, and the security arch is raised at the same height as the windshield.
But, of course, some of his fans still like the idea and believe that if America built machines like the record-breaking SR-71 Blackbird spy plane, they could certainly find a way to make this Convertible Escalade feasible for the real world, too. So, what do you think?
