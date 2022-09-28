Here Is the Nissan Z GT4, We’re Not Allowed to Know the Specs Yet

Come next year, the GT4 tracks of the world should be buzzing with the screams of a tuned VR30DDTT engine. It will scream from under the body of a GT4-spec Nissan Z, the one the Japanese carmaker pulled the wraps off today, September 28.
An extreme evolution of the street-going Nissan Z, the GT4 has been upgraded for racing purposes in all departments. Sadly, the Japanese will not reveal the exact capabilities of the car until the early days of November, when the 2022 SEMA, which it will attend, kicks off in the U.S.
We are told, however, that aside for the tuning of the engine, Nissan’s people tampered with the chassis and suspension, increased the thing’s aerodynamics “to the limit of regulations,” and created a cockpit that should be suitable for drivers of all shapes and sizes.
"Motorsports for Nissan is an expression of our passion and unrivaled expertise. The Nissan Z continues to maintain its position as an exciting sports car that fascinates drivers with its driving dynamics and flexible powertrain," said in a statement Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta.
"We are confident that this track-ready GT4-category Nissan Z will be ready to write another chapter in the Nissan Z’s 50-plus-year legacy of speed."
The car has already been put through its paces in competitions for testing purposes, and some of you who live in Japan might have seen it doing the rounds during the Fuji 24-Hour Race back in June, or at Super Taikyu Series events. For the rest of us, the first time we’ll be experiencing it in the flesh will be at SEMA, and on the tracks starting next year.
As a taste of what’s to come, we’ll remind you the Nissan Z in street-legal configuration comes with 400 horsepower contained in a V6, twin-turbo engine, and released into the wild through either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission.
