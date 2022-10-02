Here Is Martian Chloride, And It Sounds Like Some Kind of Poison. But It’s Not

More on this:

1 Those Are Not Armies of Ants Duking It Out on Mars, Brain Thinks Them So

2 Deep Scar on Mars’ Face Shows Ice Buried Beneath the Surface, Could Be Very, Very Old

3 Those Are Not Blue Croissants on Mars, Because of Course There Are No Such Things

4 Slope Streaks on Ancient Mars Crater Look Like an Alien Company’s Logo

5 Surface Collapses Strangely Over on Mars, You’ll Never Guess How Deep This Blue Rift Is