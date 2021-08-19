Here Are UK's Greatest Wild Spots According to a Legendary Automaker

Hurry up, the summer is almost over. That should also qualify as a footnote to MINI’s latest release of the United Kingdom’s “best wild beauty spots.” After all, it’s not just a Top 10, as the carmaker has also prepared a long list of no less than 100 places to travel to.
In a MINI Countryman SUV, of course. Because the British automaker introduced earlier this year a new Shadow Edition for the Countryman and Clubman models, which is exclusive to the local market. It comes with a Midnight Black paintjob, special logos, and graphics, and availability spread across the Cooper, Cooper S, and All4 Plug-In Hybrid powertrain options.
Now that it’s been on sale for some time, MINI hopes to lure customers into a more adventurous lifestyle alongside the Countryman Shadow. So, they probably remembered there’s still enough time left to enjoy the final weeks of summer and came up with a list of some of the greatest places to go on road trips in the United Kingdom.
These wildest beauty locations are supposed to help “Countryman owners beat the busiest spots for an off the beaten track adventure this summer.” Aside from judging this as an obvious marketing stunt now that school and work time is almost upon us, we are all in for exploration, adventure, and great road trip memories. Especially since MINI promises their top ten includes everything, from waterways to mountain peaks and shady underground caves.
So, without further ado, the number one spot is occupied by Uyea in Shetland, Scotland. For everyone who's never heard of the place before, MINI is giving the crown to an “uninhabited island which (...) is only accessible at low tide. There are several natural arches along its rocky coastline and challenging rock climbs, making it the perfect destination for the avid adventurer.”
No worries, all UK regions are well represented in the feature. So, valiant folks can also choose from a trio of locations in Wales, another wild spot in Scotland, one in Northern Ireland, and another four in England. Better yet, one does not need to confine itself to just these ten selections.
MINI has also prepared an interactive online map that showcases all 100 locations that were taken into consideration for this hidden gem hunt. Of course, the company also points out that its Countryman is the perfect SUV for the upcoming nature escapes, considering its roomy interior (for the MINI brand), and the ability to carry additional companions – such as bikes, surfboards, or just the plain-old “extra luggage.”
