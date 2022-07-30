Here Are Three Fuel-Burning Classics We Want to See EV-Swapped

EV

Volkswagen T2 Westfalia Camper: Classic Camping Without the Fumes



Little power, no air conditioning, maybe won't run on modern fuel without a cylinder head modification and a compression ratio reduction. Then there's the dodgy suspension and the shaky drum braking system. These are just the highlights of the issues you're bound to face owning a second-generation Volkswagen T2 Westfalia camper.

But just look at how gosh-darn cute the thing is! At least to some sets of eyes, it's even better looking than the more iconic first-gen T2. It's not like you need a camper van to have the same top speed as a Bugatti Chiron. If low-end torque to get you up to highway speed is what you're after, a plucky, modest battery-EV drivetrain will do you better than just about anything else.Take this all into account, and there's every reason to throw away the frankly pathetic (even in its day) drivetrain and find a DIY EV kit to make the dream happen. Especially if you can't stand the lingering odor of burnt oil, uncombusted fuel, and dripping transmission fluid. For some people, the aestetic of a mid 70s beach junky is worth the extra hassle, clearly.