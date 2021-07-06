Here Are the First Photos of Canoo’s Secret Sports Sedan

It does feel as if EV startups are a dime a dozen these days and, most importantly, that most of them will never deliver on the initial promise. Well, Canoo won’t be one of them.
Canoo has been around since 2017 and since 2019 under this name. That was the year when it announced its first-ever vehicle, which was initially meant as a subscription-only solution to be rolled out on a trial basis in several cities around the U.S. The Lifestyle Vehicle, or the “loft on wheels,” as Canoo calls it, is now offered as a personal vehicle, with deliveries estimated for 2022.
In addition to this one, Canoo has also announced the Pickup Truck for 2024 and a Multi-Purpose Delivery Van (MPDV) for later down the line. The company has hinted before at wanting to use its proprietary skateboard platform for other vehicles, including possibly a sedan.
These plans have recently been confirmed when a Canoo deposit holder going by the name of u/Mcardiel007 on reddit decided to drop by for a visit at the Canoo HQ in Torrance, California (hat tip to Electrek). The deposit holder had been trying to get a hold of someone at the company, and, failing to do so, he decided a face-to-face chat would be the next best thing.
To his luck, when he arrived on-site, he found that a Canoo sports sedan was being unloaded from a trailer and taken inside. Obviously, he did what anyone else in his position would have done: he snapped a few photos to share with fellow Canoo supporters and future owners. You can also see them attached to this article.
This secret sedan is definitely a Canoo on the outside, with its boxy and “cute” design. It’s also very low to the ground and, if previous statements from the company also apply to it, it should feature considerable interior space in a relatively small footprint.
That’s what makes Canoo stand out from fellow EV startups: that proprietary skateboard features steer- and brake-by-wire technology, which allows for a very compact platform. In turn, this maximizes interior space; for instance, the Lifestyle Vehicle, seemingly shaped like a small van on the outside, is supposed to offer SUV-comparable interior space.
The aforementioned media outlet notes that, should Canoo add this sports sedan to the lineup, deliveries for it won’t start sooner than 2025.
