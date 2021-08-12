Here Are the Coolest State Trooper Cars in the U.S.

If you see a highway patrol car on the side of the Interstate, look down, and note that you’re clocking somewhere in the low 100’s on the speedo, it’s pretty likely you won’t care how attractive the trooper’s paddy wagon appears.
But a benefit put on by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) concerns itself with exactly that sort of esthetic judgment.
Each year the AAST creates a calendar that features the 13 most attractive state trooper vehicles. The winners and the rankings are determined by voting on the AAST Facebook group page. In a nice touch, the proceeds from sales of the calendars benefit the AAST Foundation, an organization aimed at providing scholarships for AAST troopers' kids and dependents.
While the calendar won’t roll off the presses until September, the winners are already known, and if you’re like me, you won’t agree with the voter’s selections.
But when it comes to performance, the Michigan State Police (MSP) have their own favorite choice; it’s the new 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder. The MSP says it boasts the best acceleration of all pursuit-rated vehicles tested this year by the Michigan State Police.
The F-150 can reach zero to 60 in just 5.4 seconds and that’s some 0.4 seconds faster than any other vehicle the MSP tested. The truck had the fastest 0-100 mph and quarter-mile times of any police vehicle in the test, including SUVs and sedans.
MSP adds that the F-150 can hit a top speed of a rather modest 120 mph, but they’re not meant to chase you down on your Ducati Diavel, just reach the scene of a calamity post-haste.
But back to style: It’s impossible to overstate how good that New Hampshire paddy wagon looks in two-tone Gray and British Racing Green... Here are the votes:
New Hampshire - 9,855 Votes
Michigan - 11,021 Votes
West Virginia - 11,375 Votes
Mississippi - 11,506 Votes
New York - 11,713 Votes
Tennessee - 12,529 Votes
California - 14,603 Votes
Indiana - 16,865 Votes
Nebraska - 16,933 Votes
Texas - 17,474 Votes
Georgia - 19,030 Votes
Ohio - 65,529 Votes
Kentucky - 77,944 Votes
