Here Are the Coolest State Trooper Cars in the U.S.

But a benefit put on by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) concerns itself with exactly that sort of esthetic judgment.Each year the AAST creates a calendar that features the 13 most attractive state trooper vehicles. The winners and the rankings are determined by voting on the AAST Facebook group page. In a nice touch, the proceeds from sales of the calendars benefit the AAST Foundation, an organization aimed at providing scholarships for AAST troopers' kids and dependents.While the calendar won’t roll off the presses until September, the winners are already known, and if you’re like me, you won’t agree with the voter’s selections.But when it comes to performance, the Michigan State Police (MSP) have their own favorite choice; it’s the new 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder . The MSP says it boasts the best acceleration of all pursuit-rated vehicles tested this year by the Michigan State Police.The F-150 can reach zero to 60 in just 5.4 seconds and that’s some 0.4 seconds faster than any other vehicle the MSP tested. The truck had the fastest 0-100 mph and quarter-mile times of any police vehicle in the test, including SUVs and sedans.MSP adds that the F-150 can hit a top speed of a rather modest 120 mph, but they’re not meant to chase you down on your Ducati Diavel, just reach the scene of a calamity post-haste.But back to style: It’s impossible to overstate how good that New Hampshire paddy wagon looks in two-tone Gray and British Racing Green... Here are the votes:New Hampshire - 9,855 VotesMichigan - 11,021 VotesWest Virginia - 11,375 VotesMississippi - 11,506 VotesNew York - 11,713 VotesTennessee - 12,529 VotesCalifornia - 14,603 VotesIndiana - 16,865 VotesNebraska - 16,933 VotesTexas - 17,474 VotesGeorgia - 19,030 VotesOhio - 65,529 VotesKentucky - 77,944 Votes