Here Are Some Epic Modern Cars That We Hope To See in Future Gran Turismo 7 Updates

Since 1997, the Gran Turismo franchise has been giving PlayStation owners the ability to drive some of the most thrilling cars ever conceived in a virtual environment.
While the first versions were thrilling yet far from realistic considering the technological limitations, recent games such as GT 5, 6, or Sport have done an outstanding job of faithfully replicating the experience of driving a legendary ride from your living room. Add a high-tech steering wheel peripheral to the equation, and it gets even more authentic. Apart from that, one of the coolest things about the series has been the huge number of vehicles that could be driven.
Introduced in 2010, GT 5 provided no less than 1,074 vintage and modern cars. Its successor upped that figure to 1,197, but then Polyphony Digital put the list on a diet with the release of the 2017 GT Sport, which initially featured 168 vehicles, and after several updates, the list went up to 338.
GT 7 to offer a lot more at launch, especially since the Japanese development studio announced that it will focus less on competitive racing and return to a more traditional experience.
However, the car list, which brings back every ride from GT Sport and 60 new ones, is a long way from the traditional Grant Turismo experience. There are some exciting additions, but there’s only a handful of new models released in the last four years made it into the game, so let’s explore some future classics that Polyphony Digital should include in future updates.
The list of Fords boasts a few new entries, including the 2016 Shelby GT 350R, but a must-have is the Predator V8-powered Shelby GT 500. Equipped with a supercharger and able to spit 760 hp, this beast is the most insane mass-produced Mustang of al-time, and it deserves its place in the GT 7 world.
upcoming Z06 version, but even stock Stingray will do.
The next American carmaker that should receive some attention is Dodge. While the company hasn’t produced any groundbreaking vehicles in recent years, the third generation Challenger which was present in GT 5 but ignored in the next two games, has to make a comeback. I know that it’s kind of outdated, but let’s not forget about the epic SRT Demon variant. The limited-edition muscle car on steroids was sold during the 2018 model year, and with 840 hp on tap, it would be interesting to see how it behaves on some of the world’s most notorious tracks.
When it comes to European manufacturers, McLaren is well represented in GT 7, but apart from the iconic F1, we would like to take the epic Senna out for a virtual ride. Officially unveiled at the 2018 Geneva motor show, it’s one of the most breathtaking British cars in recent memory. And since we’ve mentioned the F1, why not add its spiritual successor, the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50? We’ll take the standard model but would absolutely go nuts if the track-focused T.50s Niki Lauda variant would also be added.
outstanding vehicle in future updates would come as an absolute shock for us.
Other new German germs that deserve a pace in the game’s virtual showroom are BMW’s new G80 M3 and G82 M4. A notable improvement over the previous models in terms of performance, these two cars are equally controversial when viewed from the front, so adding just one of them would suffice. The F90 M5 CS is another BMW that should be included since it’s the most powerful production M car ever built and comes with conventional kidney grilles. For those who own a Fanatec rig and afford to splash the cash on the authentic Podium steering wheel, the addition of the corresponding M4 GT3 would complete the experience.
In both GT Sport and GT 7, Bugatti’s lineup only includes the stock Veyron, its Group 4 sibling, and a couple of Vision Grand Turismo concepts, but it’s about time for something new, and the mighty Bolide is our suggestion. Revealed online in the fall of 2020, this futuristic piece of automotive art conceived for track use packs a 1,824-hp W16. I’m sure that even those who will afford to buy one won’t have the guts to push it to the limit, so why not give everyone the chance to do so virtually?
The same principle applies to the Ferraris we hope to see in future updates. Named after Italy’s most notorious circuit and available in a windshield-less, single-seat layout, the Monza SP1 is the first we’d like to see. The second it’s the latest member of the Icona family, the Daytona SP3. Like the Monza, it was conceived as a homage to the world of motorsport and comes with the Prancing Horse’s most rabbit production V12, the 830-hp F140 HC.
The last two cars that we would like to have in GT7 are Lamborghini’s hybridized reinterpretation of the timeless Countach and Pagani’s track-only Huayra R, which boasts a unique 6.0-liter, normally-aspirated V12 that was built from the ground up by Mercedes-AMG’s motorsport arm HWA.
Polyphony announced that an update will be available for download in a few days, and it will introduce a series of new cars. It will be interesting to see what they have in mind, and we hope that at least some of the mean machines mentioned in this article will make it.
