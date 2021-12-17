Herbert Diess Explains on LinkedIn Main Changes With Software IDS 3.0

OTA (over-the-air) updates are no big deal for Tesla owners. They get one every once in a while. For Volkswagen, it is still such an event that Herbert Diess had to take an ID.5 to learn the main changes the New Software Generation IDS 3.0 offers.
Thomas Ulbrich, the board member for development in the Volkswagen brand, rode with Diess to tell him about the changes in this video. It is obvious that Diess already knew about them and that the video was just created to help the Volkswagen CEO present the changes in a more informal way.
Ironically, neither the video nor the text Diess shared on LinkedIn confirm if the update will be made wirelessly or if it will demand customers to go to a Volkswagen dealer to get this done. We’ll only be sure about that next spring. That’s when the update will be performed.
There’s no information about why it will take Volkswagen so long to deliver the improvements, but it seems the company wants to be sure everything will run smoothly. In that sense, the delay has a very positive side: Volkswagen customers will not be used to test the software. They will receive a finished, production-ready improvement.
The video focuses on four main changes the New Software Generation IDS 3.0 brings. The first is automatic lane changing when you turn on the turn signal for either side. Although that does not seem necessary, it may be useful for people that are afraid to change lanes: it only does that when it is safe to do so.
The second is the use of swarm data to continuously improve Travel Assist, the software that Volkswagen plans to turn into an autonomous driving software one day. Ulbrich said it is already performing really well in autobahnen and federal roads all over Germany.
The third improvement brought by software 3.0 is better route planning. It now calculates the stops you have to do in long road trips with more precision. In fact, it does that thanks to the betterment of charging speeds, something that the video does not stress (and it should).
Thanks to the update, ID vehicles with the 77 kWh battery pack can charge at up to 135 kW instead of the previous 125 kW. That cuts the time to charge by nine minutes from 5% to 80%.
The fourth official melioration the video stresses is voice control. Volkswagen would have received negative feedback about it and made changes to perfect it. According to Diess, it recognizes commands much more competently now.
In his text on LinkedIn, Diess mentions other interesting refinements. The augmented reality head-up display has new features and the presentation of driving lanes is now better than before. Finally, the park assist is now more automated than before.
ID vehicle owners must be anxious to receive the New Software Generation IDS 3.0, especially if they don’t have to go to their dealerships to receive it. We’ll try to discover precisely how Volkswagen will deliver it and confirm why it will take so long to keep you posted.
