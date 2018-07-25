Henry Cavill Wasn’t Allowed to do The HALO Jump Stunt with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is famous for doing most of his own stunts in all his movies, but British actor Henry Cavill, best known to wide audiences as the new Superman, would like you to know that he did his, too.

Speaking on talk show Good Morning America, Cavill says he did the bulk of his stunts on “Fallout,” which was one of the conditions he put when he signed on for the part. He wanted to do his own stunts, as long as it was legal and he had guarantees other people wouldn’t be hurt if they went wrong, he says.



One stunt he wasn’t allowed to do was the HALO jump, Cavill says, as cited by



In total, Cavill says, Cruise probably did about 106 jumps, including rehearsals and double takes. It was one of the most difficult scenes in the movie to shoot, partly because director Chris McQuarrie wanted to shoot it as sunset.



Cavill wanted to do the jump as well, but he wasn’t allowed because it would have put Cruise’s life at risk.



“[The one] I could not do – and this is the most heartbreaking thing for me, because it is 100 per cent on my bucket list – was the HALO (high altitude-low opening) jump,” he explains. “[Getting to] jump out of the back of a C-17 at dusk was my idea of magic, and I was praying… they would let me do it, begging Tom.”



“Tom eventually said to me, ‘Look, Henry, I understand what you’re saying, I would love, love, love for you to do it, but if you do, the chances are that you will kill me and everyone else in the process!’,” Cavill adds.



Here’s a video of Cruise doing the HALO jump, just to get you an idea of what Cavill missed out on.



