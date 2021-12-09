HennyButabi Is at It Again With DIY Instructions for Your Own Volkspod Mini E-Bike

Let's face it, some of us would go to extensive lengths just to have our very own VW Beetle. Well, if you follow along with a recent video posted by HennyButabi, an engineer with love for urban mobility and cars alike, you just may be able to feel as though you, too, own a beetle.
If the name HennyButabi sounds familiar, it's because we've featured his work before here on autoevolution. Back in October, we featured a DIY project that Henny posted on his YouTube channel. In this project, he took the wheels off an AMG and threw them onto a custom e-bike frame, in the process, yielding a machine that even ended up on the Mercedes-Benz Worldwide website.
This time around, Henny is showing off his love for vehicles by creating his very own Volkspod. If Volkspod sounds familiar, it's because it made big news back in 2019 when Brent Walter whipped up a couple for the world to see. The video below takes you through all the stages to build your very own.
automotive "expertise" can't tell you exactly what model year these babies may be from, but it may not matter much as long as you use your grey matter while following along with the video.
Once you have the fenders, it's time to cut them down to make one symmetrical structure that will ultimately become the body for this trinket. With what looks to be endless welding, grinding, smoothening, and finally polishing, the body begins to take shape with a symmetrical design that just one fender couldn't achieve. Best of all, the headlight is still in place, dead center and looking like it belongs nowhere else. Genius, if you ask me.
Up next, it's time to gather gear like the motors and battery packs needed. With those put aside, it's time to move on to building a frame. Using a homemade tube bender for 35 mm (1.37 in) pipes, Henny gets to work shaping things like a fork, frame, and chassis. Ultimately, this frame has to support components like the battery pack, drivetrain, and rider. Then it's back to measuring, cutting, and welding.
With mounts for the wheels in place, frame measurements set, it's time to weld a little more, this time some support struts for structural strength. Once completed, a few more zaps and the seat tube is in place, and so are a pair of pedals that won't be doing anything except keeping your feet clear of the ground.
There are a few camera angles and a sweep around the trinket, and then we're suddenly thrown onto the streets where we can see this Volkspod in action. Not only does it look pretty friggin rad flying down the street, but the ride looks smooth and comfortable too.
Overall, this puppy is sporting two 350-watt motors from a previously constructed hoverboard made by Henny, two controllers, and two battery packs. With this gear, the Volkspod is able to reach speeds of 32 kph (19.9 mph) and can ride for about 13 km (8.1 mi). Pretty neat for a small Sunday morning cruise.
Being the VW Beetle fan that I am, I may have just found my next DIY project to embark upon. But, considering the level of cutting, welding, and sweat that goes into the mobility device, I think I'll just stick to writing. What are you doing in your garage this winter season?
