Hennessey’s 1,035 HP Dodge Challenger Redeye Is a Whining, Blue-Collar Monster

Wrapped in a massive haze of tire smoke, the muscle cars were driven like they were built to, in front of the camera. The clip, which is a little over one minute long, features burnouts, fast takeoffs and power slides, and is sprinkled with the obvious supercharger whine.The HPE1000 upgrade , which includes lots of tuned and new internals, is available for the 2019-2021 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. It is offered with a 2-year / 24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty, and brings a whole lot of power to the table.After they’re done with it, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 kicks out a dizzying 1,035, at 6,500 rpm, and 948 lb-ft (1,285 Nm) of torque, at 4,200 rpm, according to the Lone Star State tuner, but only on race gas. Even so, that is one impressive achievement, considering that the original Bugatti Veyron that came out in 2005 and cost a whopping amount of money, had 987 HP initially.Hennessey won’t say how quick the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is with the HPE1000 kit up and running. However, we reckon that the 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration has dropped from 3.4 to around 3.0 seconds, or perhaps slightly less, with good tires, in perfect weather conditions, and a skilled driver holding the wheel.The stock muscle car , which has only 797 HP and 707 lb-ft (957 Nm), promises to run the quarter mile in 10.8 seconds. And if you’re brave enough, then you will eventually see 203 mph (326 kph) on the speedometer.The Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye has an MSRP of $72,295, and to find out how much the HPE1000 package costs, one will have to reach out to the tuner directly.