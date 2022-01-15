Hennessey Wants to Sell You a 1,012-HP Jeep Trackhawk, Can You Guess How Much It Costs?

There is no better way to give the Lamborghini Urus a run for its money than in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
The North American super SUV needs no introduction, as the HEMI V8 pretty much speaks for everything. The 6.2-liter engine pumps out 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque without whining too much, rocketing it from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds.
However, the one pictured in our image gallery came from Hennessey, and it rocks their HPE1000 upgrade. Due to the name of the package, you might be tempted to think that it has no less than 1,000 horsepower, but that’s not quite the case, as it is a bit more powerful than that.
According to the Lone Star State tuner, it boasts 1,012 hp at 6,500 rpm and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) at 4,200 rpm. These numbers were achieved by modifying the OEM supercharger, upgrading the fuel injectors, and sprinkling quite a lot of magic dust under the hood.
The calibration is included and so is the professional installation for anyone who wants to make their Grand Cherokee Trackhawk even punchier. To make sure that everything functions accordingly, they strap it to the dyno and test it on the road for up to 400 miles (644 km).
You might be wondering how quick it is to 60 mph (97 kph), and the answer also comes from Hennessey, who claims that it now stands in the hypercar realm, with 2.6 seconds. Thanks to the extensive work, the tuned Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can run the quarter-mile in 10.2 seconds, with a 133 mph (214 kph) exit speed.
Remember the question that we popped in the title? Well, it wasn’t rhetorical, because Hennessey is indeed looking to part ways with the vehicle, but they did not say how much it costs. So, what’s it worth to you?
