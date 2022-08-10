Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Teased Again, 300+ MPH Open-Top Hypercar Due Next Week

Hennessey Performance took to the World Wide Web a few hours ago to release yet another teaser of the Venom F5 Roadster, reconfirming its official public debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering 2022, after previously stating that they will first unveil it on August 9.
Set to premiere at the event on August 19, the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is described as “a bespoke mid-engine hypercar, engineered to exceed 300 mph (483 kph), while delivering unparalleled performance, and the world’s most exhilarating open-air driving experience.”
The exotic model born in Texas will share the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V8 engine with the fixed-roof version. Dubbed the ‘Fury,’ the power unit will boast the same output, namely 1,817 horsepower, produced at 8,000 rpm. This enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 3 seconds in the Venom F5, and since the Venom F5 Roadster should be a hair heavier due to the reinforced chassis, it could be a bit slower.
As for the targeted top speed, Hennessey has already confirmed that it will be able to sprint to well over 300 mph (483 kph), though there aren’t many places on our planet where one can safely and legally hit such dizzying speeds. The normal Venom F5’s goal is to keep going up to 311 mph (500 kph), or maybe more, in order to claim the production top speed world record.
If they actually reach this goal, then the American hypercar will become faster than the Bugatti Chiron prototype that did 304.773 mph (490.484 kph) roughly three years ago. We don’t know if they will drop more teasers to build up the hype for the grand unveiling of the Venom F5 Roadster, yet we are inclined to say that they won’t, considering that the previous one dates back to April, this year.
