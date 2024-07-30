Hennessey Venom F5 Mauls Rimac Nevera, Bugatti Chiron at Half-Mile Speed, With 219-Mph Run

Less than a week ago, we witnessed the ultimate drag race of this millennium (I may begetting ahead of myself - we’ve still got 976 years and a few months to go) between the two motoring paradigms of our age. The Rimac Nevera mauled the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, making Mate Rimac enormously proud to see his two automotive gems duking it out against one another at the Kennedy Space Center. That’s Florida, America, and there’s no way the United States of Automobile would leave the gauntlet on the ground. Enter John Hennessey.
You can’t simply walk into a man’s backyard, start shooting sixteen cylinders, high-voltage acceleration, and 3,500 horsepower, and not expect him to fire back – not from a Lone Star State resident. Earlier this week, Steve Hamilton – proud owner of the Hamilton Collection (cars and YouTube channel) – raced his two personal land missiles against one another on the space shuttle landing strip in Cape Canaveral, Florida. To be crystal clear, the vlogger had two test pilots, one from each company, drive the cars across the space facility’s strip of concrete.
The results were demolishing for the internal combustion enthusiast – the Bugatti Chiron had its hypercar-ness served to it on a concrete platter by the laser-precise Rimac Nevera. The cars jousted on a standing half-mile and standing mile race, with the all-electric speed demon from Croatia taking both wins without even batting an eyelid.
I won’t go into the details about that event – but you can click ‘Play’ on the second video below to see it unfold – I’ll let the numbers speak for themselves. 1,320-foot run, Rimac Nevera: 13.33 seconds at 206.77 miles per hour (332.76 kph); Bugatti Chiron Super Sport: 14.65 at 193.67 mph (311.68 kph). The difference is beyond argument. Well, almost, as there’s one go-fast enthusiast in Sealey, Texas, who thinks his car can do better than the multimillion-dollar hypersonic missiles under the Bugatti-Rimac umbrella.
John Hennessey casually acknowledged the European heavyweights’ bout in Florida and decided to teach them both a lesson in acceleration and speed. Mind you, we’re talking hypercars that can take the speedometer to 250+ mph by snapping their fingers. In other words, a Sunday afternoon for the Venom F5 speed terror from Hennessey.
The man himself took the helm, planted his right foot all the way to the floor, and lifted 14.44 seconds later at the far end of a 2,640-foot sprint, blasting across the finish line at 219.07 miles per hour (352.55 kph). That’s 13 mph (20 kph) faster than the electron-powered Rimac Nevera and a blistering 26 mph (41 kph) above the sixteen-piston Bugatti.
Naysayers will probably point out that the Nevera reached the line 1.11 seconds earlier than the Venom, but the speed difference nullifies that gap. As for the Chiron comparison, it’s not even worth mentioning—the Hennessey trumped the pompous Bugatti in all aspects. That 300-mph magic milestone is getting closer for the Texas company, one hypercar at a time—or two, just to make a point.
