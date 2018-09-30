Hennessey Venom F5 Could Hit 311 MPH

5 1,200 HP Dodge Demon Hits The Dyno, Sounds Like a Riot

The high-speed validation runs are scheduled for next year, and as far as we know, Speaking to Motor Authority, the man in charge of Hennessey Performance Engineering believes the Venom F5 could hit 311 miles per hour (500.5 km/h) if everything goes according to plan. “Currently our CFD testing and our engineers tell us we need about 1,520 horsepower to break 300 mph ,” which won’t be a problem for the 7.6-liter twin-turbo V8.The pushrod V8 promises more than 1,600 horsepower at 7,200 rpm, and according to Hennessey, it has been tested beyond 2,000 horsepower. Concerns regarding reliability won’t allow the Texas-based tuning company to tap into every available resource of the engine, but on the other hand, even the standard setting is more than what Bugatti and Koenigsegg offer in the Divo and Regera. Motor Authority reports that “customer cars will be delivered with the same final power output rating as the record car, whatever that might be,” which means that some sort of surprise is in the pipeline. The question is, where will Hennessey Performance Engineering unleash the Venom F5?One venue would be the Shuttle Landing Facility in Brevard County, Florida. But the thing is, John Hennessey doesn’t expect to hit more than 280 miles per hour on the 3.2-mile runway. This gets us to the Nevada highway where Koenigsegg took the Agera RS. Or Texas; nothing is set into stone at this point according to the head honcho of Hennessey."I’d like to run 500 km/h,” he said, “which is 311 and change. After we break 300, we’ll see how much faster we can go.”The high-speed validation runs are scheduled for next year, and as far as we know, Hennessey will manufacture 24 examples of the Venom F5 for customers in the United States and abroad. Allocations for the U.S. market are sold out according to Motor Authority, and as of September 2018, “five international orders have been placed.”