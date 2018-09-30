autoevolution
 

Hennessey Venom F5 Could Hit 311 MPH

30 Sep 2018, 18:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Revealed in November 2017 with a top speed of 301 miles per hour (484.4 km/h), the Hennessey Venom F5 could obliterate Koenigsegg’s top speed record. Christian von Koenigsegg argues that the Agera RS can accelerate past 277.9 miles per hour (447.4 km/h), but there’s another contender to the throne.
22 photos
2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar
Speaking to Motor Authority, the man in charge of Hennessey Performance Engineering believes the Venom F5 could hit 311 miles per hour (500.5 km/h) if everything goes according to plan. “Currently our CFD testing and our engineers tell us we need about 1,520 horsepower to break 300 mph,” which won’t be a problem for the 7.6-liter twin-turbo V8.

The pushrod V8 promises more than 1,600 horsepower at 7,200 rpm, and according to Hennessey, it has been tested beyond 2,000 horsepower. Concerns regarding reliability won’t allow the Texas-based tuning company to tap into every available resource of the engine, but on the other hand, even the standard setting is more than what Bugatti and Koenigsegg offer in the Divo and Regera.

Motor Authority reports that “customer cars will be delivered with the same final power output rating as the record car, whatever that might be,” which means that some sort of surprise is in the pipeline. The question is, where will Hennessey Performance Engineering unleash the Venom F5?

One venue would be the Shuttle Landing Facility in Brevard County, Florida. But the thing is, John Hennessey doesn’t expect to hit more than 280 miles per hour on the 3.2-mile runway. This gets us to the Nevada highway where Koenigsegg took the Agera RS. Or Texas; nothing is set into stone at this point according to the head honcho of Hennessey.

"I’d like to run 500 km/h,” he said, “which is 311 and change. After we break 300, we’ll see how much faster we can go.”

The high-speed validation runs are scheduled for next year, and as far as we know, Hennessey will manufacture 24 examples of the Venom F5 for customers in the United States and abroad. Allocations for the U.S. market are sold out according to Motor Authority, and as of September 2018, “five international orders have been placed.”
Hennessey Venom F5 top speed Hennessey hypercar v8 turbo
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
May the Space Force Be With You How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 