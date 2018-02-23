Hennessey Venom F5 Coming To Geneva For European Premiere

John Hennessey and company will be in attendance at the beginning of March, with the Texas-based tuner and automaker happy to brag about the superiority of the Venom F5 over the 284-mph
Koenigsegg Agera RS. After all, Europe is the home of the hypercar genre, and this American interloper has the on-paper stats to feel right at home on this continent of over-the-top performance.
In addition to the purposeful styling and minimalist cockpit
, the Venom F5 hides a 7.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 in the engine bay. According to its maker, the yellow-and-black wolf in wolf’s clothing is capable of churning out 1,600 HP
at the very least, which sits together nicely with 1,300 pound-feet (1,762 Nm) of earth-shattering torque channeled to the rear axle by a seven-speed gearbox.
The transmission is inspired by the realm of motorsport, being of the single-clutch type as opposed to Volkswagen’s DSG or the torque-converter automatic. Capable of reaching 300 km/h (186 mph) in less time than a Formula 1 single-seater, the Venom F5 also boasts with a maximum velocity of 484 km/h (301 mph)
. Tire technology is not an issue in this application, primarly because the Venom F5 is adequately light on its feet, including at higher speed.
All in all, Hennessey announced that 24 examples of the bruiser will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Sealy, Texas. The starting price for the Venom F5 is $1.6 million, which is another way of saying that indulging in optional extras will take the manufacturer’s suggested retail price to $1.7 big ones or more.
In addition to speaking to John Hennessey himself, the second way of expressing interest in the car is to apply online for the Venom F5.