autoevolution
 

Hennessey Venom F5 Coming To Geneva For European Premiere

23 Feb 2018, 10:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Venom F5 isn’t just America’s latest hypercar. It’s the world’s fastest production car, and with that sort of Bugatti Chiron-shaming swagger, Hennessey expects to find a handful of customers in Europe for its latest and greatest offering. To this effect, the Venom F5 is en route to Geneva for its European debut.
22 photos
2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar2018 Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar
John Hennessey and company will be in attendance at the beginning of March, with the Texas-based tuner and automaker happy to brag about the superiority of the Venom F5 over the 284-mph Koenigsegg Agera RS. After all, Europe is the home of the hypercar genre, and this American interloper has the on-paper stats to feel right at home on this continent of over-the-top performance.

In addition to the purposeful styling and minimalist cockpit, the Venom F5 hides a 7.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 in the engine bay. According to its maker, the yellow-and-black wolf in wolf’s clothing is capable of churning out 1,600 HP at the very least, which sits together nicely with 1,300 pound-feet (1,762 Nm) of earth-shattering torque channeled to the rear axle by a seven-speed gearbox.

The transmission is inspired by the realm of motorsport, being of the single-clutch type as opposed to Volkswagen’s DSG or the torque-converter automatic. Capable of reaching 300 km/h (186 mph) in less time than a Formula 1 single-seater, the Venom F5 also boasts with a maximum velocity of 484 km/h (301 mph). Tire technology is not an issue in this application, primarly because the Venom F5 is adequately light on its feet, including at higher speed.

All in all, Hennessey announced that 24 examples of the bruiser will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Sealy, Texas. The starting price for the Venom F5 is $1.6 million, which is another way of saying that indulging in optional extras will take the manufacturer’s suggested retail price to $1.7 big ones or more.

In addition to speaking to John Hennessey himself, the second way of expressing interest in the car is to apply online for the Venom F5.
Hennessey Venom F5 Europe Hennessey hypercar 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Latest car models:
TOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniPEUGEOT 508PEUGEOT 508 MediumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticLOTUS 3 Eleven 430LOTUS 3 Eleven 430 Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  