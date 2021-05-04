5 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 Hits Over 200 MPH During Aero Testing With Just 900 HP

2 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 SUV Rolls Out With Seven Seats

More on this:

Hennessey Test the Mammoth 1000 RAM TRX in RWD Mode, Makes 761 WHP on Dyno

Stellantis is running out of vehicles they can stick the glorious 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 in after making room for it under the hoods of the Jeep Grand Cherokee (for the Trackhawk), the Dodge Durango (for the SRT Hellcat), and the RAM 1500 (for the TRX). 7 photos



Well, the thought of losing power unsettles you, there's a very simple (albeit costly) solution. You can call Texas tuning specialist Hennessey Performance and ask them to enter your name on the list of 200 future owners of the MAMMOTH 1000



As the name suggests, the Hennessey-boosted truck will make over 1,000 hp, all without losing its warranty - a very important aspect for a model as new as the TRX. Even though it's not their first time tuning a Hellcat engine, it looks as though the team is taking things slowly, adding power in increments before reaching the 1,000 hp holy grail.



Earlier today, Hennessey released a video showing a dyno test of the build, except this particular TRX only has its rear wheels sitting on the dyno rollers. That means the permanent all-wheel-drive machine has had its front axle disengaged, thus revealing the amount of power that makes it to the rear wheels.



According to the sheet, at this stage at least, the MAMMOTH 1000 makes 761 rear-wheel horsepower, which is a gain of 176 hp over the stock output. The maximum rear-wheel torque value 1has also gone up, this time by 140 lb-ft compared to the original for a top reading of 701 lb-ft.



Basic math tells us that in stock form, the



Of course, mathematics can help reveal a lot of things, but applying them isn't always as straightforward as we've tried to make it seem here. Hennessey doesn't say whether the build is running on full power or if there's more to come, but it does advise to stay tuned for more testing. Does that mean an AWD dyno run, or will they skip straight to a side-by-side drag race with a stock TRX? We know which one we'd like to see, but something tells us they'll hang on to that race to build up the anticipation even further. Can't say we like it, but we can't say we blame them either.



What do all these three vehicles have in common - apart from the fact they're absolutely great? They are all all-wheel-drive vehicles that spread the 700+ hp the engine makes between all their four wheels. That means they'll have more grip and traction on slippery surfaces, but it'll also translate into a much higher drivetrain loss compared to a rear-wheel-drive Charger or Challenger Hellcat.Well, the thought of losing power unsettles you, there's a very simple (albeit costly) solution. You can call Texas tuning specialist Hennessey Performance and ask them to enter your name on the list of 200 future owners of the MAMMOTH 1000 RAM TRX upgrade.As the name suggests, the Hennessey-boosted truck will make over 1,000 hp, all without losing its warranty - a very important aspect for a model as new as the TRX. Even though it's not their first time tuning a Hellcat engine, it looks as though the team is taking things slowly, adding power in increments before reaching the 1,000 hp holy grail.Earlier today, Hennessey released a video showing a dyno test of the build, except this particular TRX only has its rear wheels sitting on the dyno rollers. That means the permanent all-wheel-drive machine has had its front axle disengaged, thus revealing the amount of power that makes it to the rear wheels.According to the sheet, at this stage at least, the MAMMOTH 1000 makes 761 rear-wheel horsepower, which is a gain of 176 hp over the stock output. The maximum rear-wheel torque value 1has also gone up, this time by 140 lb-ft compared to the original for a top reading of 701 lb-ft.Basic math tells us that in stock form, the TRX should make around 585 rear-wheel horsepower. If we keep the same ratio between crank horsepower and rear-wheel horsepower (585 to 702 for stock), it means the MAMMOTH 1000 currently puts out just over 900 crank horsepower (761 to 913, to be more exact).Of course, mathematics can help reveal a lot of things, but applying them isn't always as straightforward as we've tried to make it seem here. Hennessey doesn't say whether the build is running on full power or if there's more to come, but it does advise to stay tuned for more testing. Does that mean andyno run, or will they skip straight to a side-by-side drag race with a stock TRX? We know which one we'd like to see, but something tells us they'll hang on to that race to build up the anticipation even further. Can't say we like it, but we can't say we blame them either.