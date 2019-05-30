Hennessey Reveals Hellcat-engined Jeep Gladiator With 1,000 Horsepower

5 Man Crashes Jeep Into His Own Home, Blames it on His Flip Flops

Making fast cars since 1991, Hennessey is now busy with the Maximus 1000. As the name implies, the Jeep Gladiator -based project develops 1,000 horsepower from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8. That’s right, ladies and gents; the Hellcat-engined Gladiator is now available to order! 78 photos



The list of upgrades starts with the HPE1000 package, consisting of modifications to the ECU , wiring harnesses, radiator, fuel system, and exhaust system. Model-specific bumpers at the front and rear, LED lighting, 20-inch wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich KD off-road tires, a six-inch lift kit, embroidered seats, and leather upholstery are also included in the price tag.



“How much for the Maximus 1000, then?” Including the donor vehicle, John Hennessey is much obliged to sell you the 1,000-horsepower Jeep for $200,000 including destination charge. Production is scheduled to start in July 2019, and the build time for each example of the breed will be four months.



Limited to 24 units, the Maximus 1000 will be built at a rate of two trucks per month. “Our clients want exclusive, extreme vehicles that deliver a fun and exciting driving experience both on and off-road,” said John. Looking back at the 6x6 , there are plenty of customers in the market for such vehicles out there.



As with other builds from Hennessey Performance Engineering, the Gladiator-based project is covered by three years or 36,000 miles of warranty. The ZF 8HP automatic transmission is hooked up to the Hellcat engine, and there’s no option for a six-speed manual.



