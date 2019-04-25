autoevolution

Hennessey HPE1200 Package Takes the Corvette ZR1 To 1,200 Horsepower

Coming with three years or 36,000 miles of coverage, the Hennessey HPE1200 is exclusive even by the standards set by the Corvette ZR1. In this application, the LT5 small-block V8 develops no fewer than 1,200 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 1,066 pound-feet at 4,000 rpm.
On 93-octane gasoline, make that 1,100 horsepower. Even this figure is ludicrous in a rear-wheel-drive sports car, let alone something as tricky to drive as the ‘Vette. While the seven-speed manual doesn’t require an upgrade, the Hydra-Matic transmission does according to Hennessey Performance Engineering.

Featuring Pennzoil Ultra Platinum synthetic oil, the LT5 comes with upgraded pulleys, camshaft, cylinder heads, throttle body, valve springs and retainers, intake and exhaust valves, lifters and pushrods, as well as a ported supercharger. High-flow catalytic converters, stainless steel for the midpipes, long-tube headers, and all necessary gaskets are included in the package.

On the visual front, a serial-numbered plaque on the dashboard and another one affixed to the engine add exclusivity to the Hennessey HPE120. Exterior badging and premium floormats round off the list of improvements. If 1,200 horsepower is too much, fret not because there are packages with 850 and 1,000 horsepower as well. On the other hand, why would the owner of a ZR1 settle for less than the full monty?

Pricing is available upon request from Hennessey, and don’t expect the upgrade to come cheap. After all, General Motors sells the ZR1 from $123,000 before destination charge. The Convertible 3ZR with the design package and track performance options is closer to $150,000 in the United States, which is a lot of green dollar bills for a ‘Vette.

For the 2020 model year, the Corvette will enter the eighth generation. General Motors went forward with a mid-engine layout this time around. No manual option is one of the highlights, and given time, the entry-level V8 will be joined by a twin-turbo V8. Chevrolet is expected to electrify the front axle as well, leveling up the output to 1,000 horsepower.
