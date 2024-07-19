Hennessey H650 Chevrolet Suburban Packs Camaro ZL1-Matching Supercharged V8 Muscle

Even with the 2025 model year mid-cycle refresh, General Motors couldn't make a case for the Cadillac Escalade-V supercharged V8 in the lesser GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban, and Tahoe. That's where Hennessey Performance Engineering's engine and exhaust upgrade package enters the scene, which costs $27,950.
The black-painted Suburban High Country in the featured clip is chassis number 009 finished by the Texas-based tuner. Although it looks like any other Suburban High Country, the Hennessey badging does give away what hides underhood.
Enter the L87 small-block V8, which succeeds the L86 with Dynamic Fuel Management. As opposed to the predecessor's Active Fuel Management, this system alternatives between 17 modes, including one-cylinder mode. It goes without saying that Hennessey's engine control unit calibration defeats the DFM system, which makes no sense whatsoever on a larger-than-life utility vehicle with 650 horsepower to its name.
650 is also the declared rating of the now-defunct Camaro ZL1, whose LT4 supercharged V8 matches the original Hellcat engine's 650 pound-feet (881 Nm). The H650 Suburban has eight more pound-feet of twist at its disposal, although its considerable weight and body-on-frame construction render it no match for the Camaro ZL1 in the corners. We also have to remember that it's five pound-feet punchier than the Cadillac Escalade-V, whose LT4 produces 682 horses.
However, there is a big price difference between it and the H650 Suburban. The all-wheel-drive Cadillac Escalade-V starts at $154,290 for the regular wheelbase or $157,290 for the long wheelbase, whereas the Suburban High Country with four-wheel drive is $84,895 for MY2024.
The list of modifications further includes a crankcase ventilation system, chromoly hardened pushrods, and a stainless-steel exhaust of the cat-back variety. Performance wheels and brakes are optionally available. Each build is tested for up to 500 miles prior to delivery, with each build covered by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. In metric, those figures convert to just over 800 kilometers and just under 58,000 kilometers.
H650 prospective customers should also be aware that Hennessey's calibration for the L87 also removes the auto start/stop feature, which results in less wear on the starter motor. The H650 package requires an upgrade to 22-inch wheels and tires, which come standard on the 2024 model year Chevrolet Suburban High Country.
Vehicles with smaller wheels can be upgraded with Hennessey's 22-inch wheels mounted with performance rubber. As of July 2024, prospective customers are presented with a choice between gloss black or polished silver wheels.
