Hennessey Blowing the Top Off the Venom F5, Roadster Due This Summer With 1,817 HP

Hennessey will expand its Venom F5 family with the introduction of the Roadster. The open-top model has been officially teased on the company’s official website and social media channels and is due in just a few months.
Set to premiere on August 9, before greeting the audience at The Quail, during Monterey Car Week, on August 19, the 2023 Venom F5 Roadster will feature the same powertrain, and gear as its fixed-roof sibling, and will bathe the cabin in more natural light.
The Lone Star State tuner turned carmaker hasn’t said anything else about it, other than the fact that it will have an identical output to the Venom F5, namely 1,817 horsepower produced at 8,000 rpm by the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V8, dubbed 'Fury.'
Mounted in the middle of the car, the engine is estimated to rocket the coupe to 62 mph (100 kph) in just under 3 seconds, and to 124 mph (200 kph) in less than 5 seconds. However, since the Roadster will be a bit heavier, as the chassis will be reinforced in order to compensate for the open-top view of the sky above, it should be one or two tenths of a second slower to 62 mph.
Moreover, it will likely have a lower top speed too, though this is a different topic, as the Venom F5’s goal is to hit 311 mph (500 kph) or more. This would make it much faster than the Bugatti Chiron prototype that was clocked at 304.773 mph (490.484 kph) some three years ago and would give it the fastest production vehicle crown.
Hennessey might continue to build up the hype in the coming weeks with more teasers, but for now, you can explore the Venom F5 Coupe in the image gallery above, next to the official sketch that previews the Roadster.
