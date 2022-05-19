Hemi-Powered Dodge D-50 Is a Compact Ram TRX From the 1980s

With both Chevrolet and Ford having introduced small pickup trucks in the early 1970s, Dodge teamed up with Mitsubishi and launched the D-50 for the 1979 model year. Renamed the Ram 50 in 1981, the tiny truck was rather short-lived, being discontinued after the 1986 model year.
Come 2022, and the D-50 is largely forgotten, as is its Plymouth twin, the Arrow Truck. However, the nameplate has a small following among enthusiasts looking to add an affordable classic pickup to their garages. The Plymouth Arrow is arguably the rarest of the bunch, but this 1980 Dodge D-50 is far more appealing.
Granted, it no longer qualifies to be a vintage vehicle due to the extensive modifications it has received, but who cares when you have a Hemi under the hood, right?
Now before you get too excited, you should know that the Hemi stuffed under the hood is not the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) unit. It's the smaller 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) mill. But it makes no difference as far as I'm concerned because it's a better alternative to the 2.6-liter four-cylinder that the D-50 came with from the factory. As long as you don't care about fuel economy, that is.
The V8 mates to a 727 transmission, but there's no info as to how much oomph the combo sends to the rear wheels. But we're probably looking at more than 400 horsepower, which is enough to turn this tiny truck into a pocket rocket with a bed.
However, the D-50 was part of an estate and it sat for a few years, so it will need some work to become road-worthy again. While the V8 runs, the steering rack needs to be replaced and the seller suggests it may need more work beyond that.
On top of the aftermarket engine, this truck also rocks a bulged hood and a Chevrolet bed of the Stepside variety. Most likely sourced from an early C/K.
Described as a nicely-built truck "with a lot of attention to detail," the hot-rodded D-50 is located in Georgia and comes with a bill of sale. eBay seller "eugkel72" has listed it for $11,000, but he's entertaining offers. And needless to say, that's not a bad sticker for a truck like this. Would you take it to the drag strip on Sundays? I know I would!
