autoevolution
 

Helmet Air Conditioning Is On Preorder Now

30 Jan 2018, 9:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Although we still have a few months until summer, we all know what riding in such conditions means, especially when having to commute to work in heavy traffic. Yes, I’m talking about arriving at the office with your head looking like you just got out of the shower. Well, you might be able to address that starting this season.
9 photos
BluSnap helmet air conditionerBluSnap helmet air conditionerBluSnap helmet air conditionerBluSnap helmet air conditionerBluSnap helmet air conditionerBluSnap helmet air conditionerBluSnap helmet air conditionerBluSnap helmet air conditioner
Indian company BluArmor, a subsidiary of AptEner Mechatronics, is on the verge of launching its BluSnap helmet cooling system, a battery-operated device that flows cool air into your helmet. It might look bulky and seem to upset the helmet’s aerodynamic properties, but in city traffic, I think a cool head is better than cutting through the air efficiently.

The BluSnap system will cost around $25 and consists of a water reservoir, an electric fan, a small radiator, and an air filter. The idea is to use the water evaporation effect on the radiator to blow your face with cool air, similar to what happens when your body sweats.

For those who skipped anatomy or thermodynamics classes, water evaporation is an endotherm reaction, meaning this process is absorbing heat when happening, thus the reason we sweat when we are hot - to cool down the body.

The same thing is happening inside the BluSnap but with the added fan to channel the cooler air into your helmet. The producer estimates you could benefit from a drop in temperature between 6 to 15 degrees Celsius. Of course, that depends on how much moisture is in the air around you, which, naturally, will affect the evaporation negatively in a high-humidity climate.

Tests made during last summer in different locations in India showed that even in Chennai, a quite humid place, the BluSnap was able to provide an air flow of 25.2 degrees C when outside were 41 degrees. And in my book that is a major success if the data is true.

There’s no data about the weight of the device yet, but it should be fairly light as it looks to be only using a goggle-like strap to stay in place on the helmet. The filter is said to have antibacterial properties, while the battery is expected to last up to 10 hours depending on conditions. Filling the water tank is recommended before each ride and should last for 2 hours, enough for any commute.

The device itself only comes in black but there are several different straps you can choose from, and the whole gizmo is already available for preorder and deliveries are expected to start March 15 this year.
motorcycle helmet bike tech bike industry air conditioning
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniAll car models  