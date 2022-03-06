Hellcat-Swapped Jeep Gladiator Isn’t for the Faint of Heart

Introduced in November 2018 for the 2020 model year, the Gladiator is currently available with two engine options: 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. Not long now, Jeep intends to give the mid-size pickup a plug-in powertrain as well as a straight-six with twin turbochargers.
Chassis number 1C6JJTBG5LL193463 thrones over its current and future siblings with the HEMI Hellcat V8 lump, a supercharged colossus that costs almost as much as an all-new Hyundai Elantra in crate-engine guise.
Installed by Houston-based Tactical Offroad, the gas-guzzling mill develops 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque at the very least. An eight-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case are tasked with channeling all that oomph down to the beadlock-capable wheels mounted with 40- by 13.5-inch tires. Those Nitto Trail Grappler M/Ts are complemented by front bypass coilovers and rear coilovers, Dana Ultimate 60 front and rear axles, and Steer Smarts adjustable track bars.
Offered with nearly 5,600 miles (9,012 kilometers) on the clock, the ominous-looking pickup also flaunts a front long-arm kit, a rear mid-arm kit, a PSC Motorsports big-bore steering cylinder assist kit, and an onboard air compressor from ARB. Spruced up with a Warn Zeon 10-S Platinum winch and windshield-mounted KC HiLites off-road lights, the Gladiator makes no excuses for its EVO MFG bumpers and matte-black side decals.
EVO MFG rockers need to be mentioned as well, along with EVO MFG skid plates fore and aft. Artec Industries aluminum inner fenders, belly-pan skid plate, and rear driveshaft bring the point home, together with a 4x4 sPod BantamX HD accessory controller. Including the $57,000 Pentastar V6-engined Jeep Gladiator Rubicon on which this badass pickup truck is based, the build sheet from Tactical Offroad shows a total price of $185,787.
Offered with a small windshield chip and a small paintwork imperfection below the Rubicon decal on the passenger side of the hood, this rig is listed on Bring a Trailer with a $48,501 high bid and six days left on the ticker.
