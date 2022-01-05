Hellcat-Swapped 1970 Plymouth Superbird Replica Is One Seriously Cool Restomod

More on this:

1 Abandoned 1941 Chevrolet Truck Sees Daylight After 50 Years, Still in One Piece

2 1957 Porsche 356A Gets First Detailing in Years, Becomes Concours-Ready Stunner

3 Big Barn Opens Up to Reveal Stash of Chevrolet Tri-Fives and Corvettes

4 Restored 1965 Chevrolet Malibu Super Sport V8 Is Ready for a New Owner and More Miles

5 1956 Austin-Healey 100 BN2 With 100M Le Mans Conversion Kit Is One Tasteful Roadster