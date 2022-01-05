Hellcat-Swapped 1970 Plymouth Superbird Replica Is One Seriously Cool Restomod

Offered exclusively for the 1970 model year, the Superbird came with three powerplant choices: the 440 with a four-barrel carburetor, 440 Six Pack, and the NASCAR-derived 426 HEMI packing two four-barrel carbs.
The Superbird we’re covering today isn’t even a Superbird. It’s actually a 1970 model year Satellite that morphed into a replica of the aero warrior.
Offered by Mecum Auctions with a pre-auction estimate ranging between $250,000 and $300,000 excluding the buyer’s premium, the restomod wears FJ5 Lime Green paint over an all-black interior with modern bucket seats.
As opposed to the Satellite and Superbird, this fellow also happens to feature a thoroughly modern engine in the guise of a 6.2-liter HEMI soured from a 2016 model year Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Originally rated at 707 horsepower and a tire-shredding 650 pound-feet (881 Nm), the force-fed plant is fed by a fuel pump that’s allegedly rated to 1,000 horsepower.
The battery has been moved to make room for the air intake, swapping cogs in the duty of a Tremec six-speed manual transmission originating from the aforementioned Hellcat, and the front has been upgraded to an RMS F-frame with rack-and-pinion steering and six-piston brakes. Out back, RMS four-link suspension has been fitted along with four-piston brake calipers.
The build sheet further includes multi-spoked wheels with polished edges and narrow-profile tires, Coach Controls wiring, an alarm system, Road Runner graphics in true Superbird fashion, as well as an 8.75” differential.
Fitted with the correct nose cone, chin spoiler, front fender air extractor scoops, A-pillar chrome trim, and massive rear air wing, the Hellcat-swapped Superbird is rocking Vintage Air climate control, a pistol-grip shifter with a boot mount, carbon fiber on the dashboard, and a Mopar steering wheel.
Clearly faster over the quarter mile than the 426 HEMI-engined Superbird, this absolutely fantastic machine wouldn’t look out of place in any collector’s garage even though it’s better suited to cruising the open road.
