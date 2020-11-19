Hellcat-Powered Plymouth Prowler Looks Like Hot Rod Perfection

5 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Rendering Wants to Be a Three-Pointed Star Hot Rod

The modern hot rod era of the late 1990s and early 2000s gave birth to a few vehicles that attempted to revive American motoring values that had long been confined to the aftermarket world. We're talking about models such as the Chrysler PT Cruiser, as well as the Chevrolet HHR and SSR, but the Plymouth Prowler , the topic of this rendering, is perhaps the best of the lot - this wasn't just the first among the listed models, but also the most radical. 11 photos



Not only was the Plymouth brought closer to its original inspiration, the 1934 Ford, but this seems to better reflect the values of the



In its path to the showroom model that was the Prowler, the Hemisfear lost some of its classic styling cues, as well as two cylinders (the first is animated by a V8 located behind the seats, while the latter holds a V6 in its nose).



Well, this virtual build still keeps the engine up front, but we're talking about nothing less than a Hellcat. as you can notice thanks to the missing hood. And the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 speaks to us via titanium side pipes neatly following the lines of the body.



Speaking of the body, its downward slope has been accentuated, while the whole car sits lower, riding on staggered steelies with a chrome finish.



Oh, and the lack of front fenders certainly helps with the said purpose of the digital machine.



"Where are the carefully-painted flames?" one might ask. Well, let's hear the answer straight from the creator of this Prowler: "I noticed a trend on old Ford Hot Rods, starred mainly by discrete, almost restrained colors, tasteful interiors and period wheels. I personally adore this trend, it gives those Fords a “Gentleman cruiser” vibe. I figured we could try that style on a Plymouth Prowler to see how it would work on the distorted shapes this car is well known for,"



