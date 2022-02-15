Hellcat-Powered Jeep Gladiator Is Jurassic Park-Approved, Costs Porsche 911 GTS Money

Ever since Jeep unveiled the Gladiator (JT) back in November of 2018 at the LA Auto Show, we knew to expect tons of customization options and a great deal of success for what would become the brand’s first pickup truck model since the Comanche was discontinued in 1992.
We also knew that not all Gladiator models would be created equal – scratch that, they would be created equal, but they wouldn’t all leave the factory floor as equals. I’m talking about all of the available specifications, not to mention the special edition variants, from the Rubicon Launch Edition to the Mojave or the Willys.
However, no matter how nice of a Gladiator you could specify through your local Jeep dealer or online, it would still be somewhat hindered by its 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 power unit, good for only 285 hp and 260 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque. Buyers could also opt for a 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel unit, for extra torque, but nothing to write home about.
Now, here’s something you absolutely, positively should write home about, or at least read about, and it’s this custom 2020 Gladiator with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 conversion, the same engine you’d find in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. The truck has just over 2,500 miles (4,000 km) on the clock and it’s up for grabs through Fusion Luxury Motors for $149,950. That’s roughly what you’d spend right now on a new Porsche 911 GTS.
Other highlights include steel doors, a light bar, upgraded wheels, tires and suspension lift, plus a custom sound system with dual JL Audio subwoofers.
The ad doesn’t specify just how quick this truck is with that HEMI V8 under the hood, but we’ve seen Hellcat-swapped Gladiators before and they can easily hit 60 mph (97 kph) in about 6 seconds flat, maybe a little less.
As for those of you that would rather own a stock 2022 Gladiator, they retail from just $35,610. However, a flagship spec like the Mojave or the High Altitude will run you $47,555 and $52,510, respectively.
