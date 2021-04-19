Hellcat Civic Looks Like a Not-So-JDM Surprise in Sleeper Rendering

Project cars such as the one portrayed in this rendering have the habit of splitting opinions. Some enthusiasts adore pumped-up Hondas while others point their fingers at Civics like this one for trying to run with the "big boys."
Truth be told, each of the two camps has its legitimate arguments. On the one hand, the fifth-generation Civic juggles multiple assets that make it ideal for a build, from its scale-friendly nature to its reliability and affordability. On the other hand, we've all seen our fair share of overly ambitious examples that generate more noise than speed, with such vehicles risking to affect entire community's reputation built around these high-potential vehicles.
Well, this virtual build is overly capable, both in terms of horsepower and decibels. And that's because, as you were able to notice when we discussed a previous iteration of the project, its front end now accomodates a Hellcat motor; the transparent hood section is gone, so we can't feast our eyes on the supercharged V8 anymore.
So, has the evolution addressed matters such as the front-biased weight distribution or the hefty amount of work required to make a 6.2-liter unit fit in between the front wheels of an EG-gen Civic?
Not really. After all, the proposal is still confined to the virtual world, and such problems would have to be overcome by anybody wishing to put the thing into metal. By the way, as our dedicated stories show, the link between builds consisting of pixels and those made from metal is stronger than ever these days, so it wouldn't surprise us to see this bridge between automotive subcultures brought to SEMA one day.
Nevertheless, this Honda is even more of a trickster now. So, not only has it lost the window to that Hellcat, but its non-color-coded front apron enhances its sleeper aura. Sure, there might be some issues with that label, but a set of custom wheels and some wicked rear-end aero won't prepare a potential rival for this hatchback's supercharged fury.
The front fenders are no longer incomplete, and yet the proper update has taken pace at the back where the overfenders flow into some sort of ducktail spoiler.
And yes, digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who sits behind the work, is well aware of what it means not to include some form of separation between the said overfenders and spoiler.
"Rear one also being a sort of a ducktail spoiler... sort of. Which is a bit awkward for a few reasons which I’m sure you can point out," the pixel master states on Instagram.
