“Hella Clean” Dodge Is a Digital Widebody Kit for a Real, Sinister Challenger

Some custom rides look so outrageous that social media dwellers might take it for something coming from “imagination land.” Others are just on the precipice and need a gentle nudge in the right direction to cross the threshold between the real and virtual worlds. And this particular one is clearly way too cool to mess with just one human’s imagination.
We have seen pixel master Timothy Adry Emmanuel (a.k.a. adry53customs on social media) have, on occasion, very strong opinions about what’s currently going on in the automotive world. As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so everyone’s entitled to a view.
We also know that he’s a very kind and loving person, as he recently presented the entire virtual world with a digital love letter to his betrothed. It arrived in the form of a completely self-designed “Glory” concept car that stunningly mixed 1980s Corvette design lines with forged carbon fiber body panels, a burgundy shade, and the sole thing OEM—a 707-horsepower 6.2-liter Hemi V8 of the Hellcat variety.
Now he’s giving us a taste of his dark side in the form of a truly sinister (but utterly fun-looking) Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Interestingly, this time around, he didn’t just use his imagination as a source of inspiration and instead went for a mix between creations that are as real as they get.
As such, the overall concept for the car’s design comes as a commission ordered by fellow social media dweller sinister_srt, while the widebody design is inspired by the equally imaginative automotive work of widebody expert Shirokai. And all the work isn’t just for show because the “Hella Clean” widebody Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat will soon become a palpable reality in its newly broadened form.
It’s always great when such great digital designs manage to break out of the virtual world and land onto the very real planet Earth, although this one might look a bit alien, or at least as if coming from a very dark and fiery place underneath the tarmac.
