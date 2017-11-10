autoevolution
Helicopter Turbine Engine-Powered MINI Trolls Pagani Huayra BC in Las Vegas

The SEMA madness that recently took over Las Vegas spread far beyond the borders of the aftermarket-savvy event. As you can imagine, the city' street were flooded with supercars and hypercars, along with all sorts of contraptions willing to one-up the exotics. And we're here to deliver one of the most extreme examples of the sort, which involves a MINI and a Pagani Huayra BC.
Now, you're probably wondering what kind of mods a MINI could pack in its quest to troll one of the spiciest hypercars on the planet - keep in mind that the V12 animal we have here is famous on social media, having been nicknamed Kingtasma.

Well, let's say that the nose-accommodated engine compartment of the British hatchback is no longer relevant. Instead, this MINI now takes pride in what happens behind the front seats. That where we find a turbine engine, one that allows the machine to spit fire through its roof.

According to Instagram label signatureautohaus, this compact is animated by a C10 helicopter heart.

"[The tech setup is] 100% functional with limitations. Due to several factors, it tops out at only about 168mph. It’s a turbine from a C10 helicopter," we are being told.

As you can imagine, those who were fortunate enough to witness the meeting that saw the two velocity beasts getting together saw their jaws dropping. And the Instagram explanation of the aficionado who caught the whole thing on camera from inside a taxi says it all: "I had front row seats to the madness. The only time you'll see a Mini Cooper get more looks than a Huayra,"

So while the price tag of the Pagani Huayra BC, a 20-unit limited edition of the Italian hypercar, sits at $2.5 million, this MINI played the priceless card in its Vegas stunt.


 

