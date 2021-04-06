Heavy-Duty Getaway Trail Towable Grants the Freedom to Camp Nearly Everywhere

Ladies and gentlemen, what you’re looking at is nothing other than the 2021 Getaway Trail trailer from under-the-radar Turtleback Trailers. Never heard of this team? Until a few days ago, neither had I.
Based outside Phoenix, Arizona, this team of builders, designers, powder coaters, electricians, and overall passionate lovers of the outdoors, build some of the most rugged, versatile camping trailers I've run across.
Looking at the Getaway, you can tell it was constructed by a group of hands that know exactly what they’re doing and what you want and need. To see if this towable has everything you want and is within your budget, keep reading. Even if you don’t end up reaching for your phone once you’ve finished the article, the next time you’re looking to grab a tool like this one, you’ll remember the Getaway.
For this kind of cash, you get a 2x3 CNC-cut galvanized steel tube chassis with a front and rear hitch receiver, 265/75/16 AT wheels and tires, tailgate with spare mount, and 2,000-pound (907-kilogram) tongue jack. To top it all off, aluminum trailer skins are used to create the camper's shell and base.
At the front, a nose box is found, which houses all the electronics for the trailer. A water and dust-proof seal protects these components, while a rock impact pad takes care of any rocks or pebble thrown up from your vehicle’s tires.
Speaking of electronics, you can also opt for a solar controller that includes a thru-port built into the nose box. Still, to get this feature, you’ve either got to sweet talk somebody on the team or pay for an upgrade package that’ll run you an extra $2,414, but I'll talk about that shortly.
The rear of the trailer is where all the fun happens. A swing-out tailgate with a spare tire reveals a hidden kitchen unit that seems to provide everything someone like me could ever want. Heck, this sort of setup is luxury in comparison to how I grew up camping.
To access the kitchen, just press the two latches on either side of the trailer and pull out the kitchen as you would any old utensil drawer you have at home. A two-burner stove with wind reflectors is fueled by a propane tank sitting neatly to the left. To the right, you’ll find a stainless-steel sink and faucet and plenty of storage space underneath. LED lighting, USB ports, and a standard cigarette burner port can help you can cook your meals well into the night, but again, for a little extra.
the top of the trailer doesn’t include a tent or awning, all that’s going to cost you extra. So how about those upgrade packages? Well, the first set of add-ons include a spare tire, single battery, 1000-watt inverter, the above-mentioned solar controller, 100-watt solar panel, a couple more charging ports, and the Turtleback Trailers roof rack. This is called the T2 package.
The third and final package, the T3, includes all the features of the T2 and a whole lot more. An Icon suspension, max coupler, drop hitch, composite kitchen, pole storage tube, and even a hot water heater come standard. Dual batteries are available here, a 200-watt inverter, Cantrex SOC monitor, and another 90-watt solar panel and SAE port. What’s missing? Oh yeah, the actual tent. Yup, extra.
Personally, for the sort of camping I like to embark upon, this is absolute luxury. Heck, even if I don’t have a tent, I can just crash in the main storage for a night or two. Whatever the situation, the Getaway Trail seems to be able to meet those needs.
