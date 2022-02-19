Heathrow Landings Are Hot Stuff Right Now, Pilots Are Very Brave

Big Jet TV managed to gather the attention of almost 6 million people in a matter of hours by live streaming landings at the Heathrow Airport near London. Storm Eunice provided unique footage and showed pilots are extremely skilled.
It may seem like it’s something that got out of hand because of a storm, but these strong winds are quite common. Pilots are already used to British weather and not even a red warning can stop them from safely landing. Fortunately for all those safely at home, this means Big Jet TV can bring some of the best footage we will ever see of planes landing while facing strong winds.
His last stream lasted almost eight hours. The man behind the camera had to face rain, cold and wind speeds that easily exceeded 140 kph (87 mph). What makes Jerry Dyer’s plane watching activity so interesting is his ability to express his strong feelings to the audience. It almost feels like he’s part of the airport crew. The high quality of the videos also helps.
Even though the arrivals are spectacular to witness, authorities urged passengers to check their airlines for the latest updates to flights, with many cancellations and delays still continuing. Eunice is still causing havoc in north-western Europe. The Netherlands was also hit and there were reported injuries. Heathrow is just further proof that the weather has gone crazy.
The video shows some aircrafts had to attempt the landing multiple times before succeeding, while others were forced to abort.
As a side note, air traffic controllers might not get their fair share of online celebrity, but their input is of most importance. They have responsibilities that aren’t known or seen by the average person or traveler. You should remember that they battle the weather continuously. They vector aircrafts safely, and orderly and find appropriate spacing for them on a daily basis.
