Heads of State Traveled Exclusively in Maserati Cars While Attending G20 Summit in Rome

During this past weekend’s G20 Summit in Rome, Italian carmaker Maserati provided visiting Heads of State and Government with 40 luxury sedans and SUVs, in order to satisfy their transportation needs during this major diplomatic event. 6 photos SUV , acting as ambassadors themselves as far as Italy’s values were concerned.



What’s interesting is that among the images provided by the carmaker in the official press release for the event, we can also spot a few fifth-generation Quattroporte models, which is either because Maserati couldn’t find enough brand-new cars in time, or they simply wanted to have a few “heritage” cars present too. The



“The Maserati Family is honored to partner an event of such international importance with innovation, passion and unique style. Maserati embodies all the intrinsic qualities of Italian excellence, which we are committed to promoting. We are a global Brand, open to the world, which looks to the future guided by the constant desire for renewal,” said company CEO, Davide Grasso.



The G20 Summit took place at the Rome Convention Center in the EUR district, where a Maserati MC20 supercar was also on display in front of the building – as a symbol of the brand’s sporting pedigree.



In the United States, you can buy into the “Maserati Family” by purchasing the entry-level 2022 Ghibli in GT spec, which will set you back $76,200. Add another $3,200 and you can have the 2022 Levante SUV (same specification), although both cars cost well over $100,000 when looking at the



